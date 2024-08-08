BlackHawk Industrial Names Fasteners Implementation Manager

TULSA, Okla. – BlackHawk Industrial, a market-leading distributor of metalworking and other mission-critical industrial products, has announced another key appointment to its recently established Supply Chain Solutions operations team with the promotion of Perry Atchley to the newly created position of implementation manager, fasteners.

The announcement marks another exciting milestone in the company’s ongoing fastener expansion effort and makes BlackHawk’s fastener division one of the most comprehensive and robust in the industry.

Atchley’s extensive experience in fastener operations positions him perfectly to drive BlackHawk’s vendor managed inventory fastener implementations forward. He brings a wealth of experience and expertise to BlackHawk SCS. He began his career as a math and English teacher, honing his skills in communication and problem-solving over the years. Transitioning to the industrial fasteners industry, he joined Bolts & Nuts as a customer service representative, quickly advancing to operations manager during the company's transformation into Stock’d Supply, a company BlackHawk recently acquired.

Tonya Pivarnik, chief operating officer of BlackHawk Industrial said, “Perry’s industry knowledge and operational management experience will be crucial as we enhance our VMI Fastener Implementations. His expertise in fasteners, combined with our robust project management and repetitive processes, will enable us to deliver exceptional results and secure more wins in the future.”

BlackHawk is focused on enhancing customer service and efficiency and is rapidly becoming a well-known force in providing comprehensive vending solutions to companies of all sizes as it further strengthens and expands its position as a premier choice for Supply Chain Solutions vending operations. This appointment is part of BlackHawk's unwavering commitment to “Be the Best” in the industry.

"I am proud to take on this new role with BlackHawk,” said Atchley. “This is an incredible opportunity to contribute and work alongside some of the most respected leaders in our industry. I am committed to bringing innovative ideas and competing hard to be the best. With my deep understanding of industrial fasteners and a proven track record in operations management, I am well-equipped to enhance BlackHawk's go-to-market strategy for vendor managed inventory fastener implementations."