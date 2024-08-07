Graybar Names New Strategy Executive

ST. LOUIS – Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, has named Lauren Baker as vice president, strategic planning.

Baker most recently served as vice president, marketing for Copeland, formerly Emerson Climate Technologies. Prior to that, she worked for Emerson in a variety of strategic planning and marketing roles since 2011. Baker holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial and systems engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology and master’s degrees in business administration and engineering management from Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management.

“We are pleased to welcome Lauren to Graybar,” said William Mansfield, Graybar’s senior vice president, strategy and business development. “As our industry evolves, Graybar remains focused on expanding our reach, enhancing our capabilities, and delivering exceptional service to our customers. With her strong track record and innovative approach, Lauren will help us explore opportunities for achieving sustainable growth and market leadership for years to come. We are excited that she has joined our team, and we look forward to working with her to shape our company’s future.”