Sonepar Adds Industrial Solutions, Business Development Exec

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Sonepar announced Thursday that Dave Jay has been appointed vice president, industrial solutions and business development, Sonepar USA, responsible for developing and leading the organization’s industrial strategy and supporting the growth of this segment.

“With his extensive knowledge and expertise in industrial automation, Dave has the skills and leadership to guide the expansion of our industrial solutions business. I’m confident that he will develop the organizational structure and competencies for us to pursue long-term growth in this segment,” said Rob Taylor, president, Sonepar Americas.

In this newly created, cross-functional leadership role, Jay will develop and lead Sonepar’s industrial solutions strategy, serve existing customers, target new business, gain alignment with strategic vendors, and engage sales teams across the organization on key project initiatives.

Jay comes to Sonepar with over 20 years of experience working in industrial solutions. He spent the majority of his career at Rockwell Automation, most recently serving as their North America sales director of consumer goods, where he focused on delivering revenue growth for strategic clients and positioning Rockwell as the partner of choice for digital transformation in manufacturing. Jay holds a B.S. from Clarkson University in Engineering and Management.

“We’re excited to have Dave join Sonepar and look forward to further building up our industrial solutions services under his leadership,” said Taylor.