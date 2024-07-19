Sonepar Adds Industrial Solutions, Business Development Exec

The company named a longtime Rockwell Automation official to the newly created role.

Sonepar
Jul 19, 2024
Hd Jpg Sonepar Roma 2023 0026
Sonepar

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Sonepar announced Thursday that Dave Jay has been appointed vice president, industrial solutions and business development, Sonepar USA, responsible for developing and leading the organization’s industrial strategy and supporting the growth of this segment.

“With his extensive knowledge and expertise in industrial automation, Dave has the skills and leadership to guide the expansion of our industrial solutions business. I’m confident that he will develop the organizational structure and competencies for us to pursue long-term growth in this segment,” said Rob Taylor, president, Sonepar Americas.

In this newly created, cross-functional leadership role, Jay will develop and lead Sonepar’s industrial solutions strategy, serve existing customers, target new business, gain alignment with strategic vendors, and engage sales teams across the organization on key project initiatives. 

Jay comes to Sonepar with over 20 years of experience working in industrial solutions. He spent the majority of his career at Rockwell Automation, most recently serving as their North America sales director of consumer goods, where he focused on delivering revenue growth for strategic clients and positioning Rockwell as the partner of choice for digital transformation in manufacturing. Jay holds a B.S. from Clarkson University in Engineering and Management. 

“We’re excited to have Dave join Sonepar and look forward to further building up our industrial solutions services under his leadership,” said Taylor.

Latest in Staffing Changes
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
July 18, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 12 26 45 Pm 638f897723f44 6622d53468669 663b8bb9ef523
BlackHawk Industrial Announces New Operations Executives
July 16, 2024
Webimage E0 Ecfb10 Ebb2 4648 965441847 Fcf1 Dae 63349b7ccd264 6585c3f99a554
NIBCO Names New Finance Executives
July 15, 2024
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am 6362917da9da9 63f5405886cc9 64529ba092f85
Global Industrial CEO Litwin Announces Departure
July 11, 2024
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 12 26 45 Pm 638f897723f44 6622d53468669 663b8bb9ef523
Staffing Changes
BlackHawk Industrial Announces New Operations Executives
Webimage E0 Ecfb10 Ebb2 4648 965441847 Fcf1 Dae 63349b7ccd264 6585c3f99a554
Staffing Changes
NIBCO Names New Finance Executives
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am 6362917da9da9 63f5405886cc9 64529ba092f85
Staffing Changes
Global Industrial CEO Litwin Announces Departure
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsor Content
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
More in Staffing Changes
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Discover a highly flexible and fully functional Distribution Cloud ERP system designed to adapt to your workflow.
July 18, 2024
Webimage E0 Ecfb10 Ebb2 4648 965441847 Fcf1 Dae 63349b7ccd264 6585c3f99a554
Staffing Changes
NIBCO Names New Finance Executives
Brian Jaebker was promoted to chief financial officer.
July 15, 2024
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am 6362917da9da9 63f5405886cc9 64529ba092f85
Staffing Changes
Global Industrial CEO Litwin Announces Departure
The company's executive chairman will serve as interim CEO.
July 11, 2024
3M headquarters, Maplewood, Minn.
Staffing Changes
3M's Chief Financial Officer Resigns
Monish Patolawala will leave the company at the end of the month to "pursue another opportunity."
July 10, 2024
Core & Main headquarters, St. Louis.
Staffing Changes
Core & Main Announces Executive Leadership Changes
The company's president will transition to a new role as executive vice president.
July 8, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 26 At 1 55 00 Pm
Staffing Changes
Avnet Announces New Farnell President
Rebeca Obregon will lead the electronics components distributor.
June 26, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 04 13 At 2 32 26 Pm 643858e003767 6452be9716e8b 653951f7ea4fa
Staffing Changes
Singer Industrial Announces New President
The company also named a new chief operating officer.
June 19, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 11 At 2 57 51 Pm
Staffing Changes
Standard Electric Supply Sales Exec to Retire
Mike Harvey has been with the company for 44 years.
June 11, 2024
I Stock 1165418688
Staffing Changes
Building Products Distributor QXO Names CFO
Ihsan Essaid previously lead M&A at Barclays.
May 28, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 09 25 At 2 50 45 Pm 6511e5416a5e8
Staffing Changes
Allient Names New CFO
He will succeed the retiring Michael Leach.
May 24, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 15 At 1 57 47 Pm 65ce6cd961dff
Staffing Changes
Verusen Adds MRO Veteran as Chief Revenue Officer
The company also named new sales executives.
May 24, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 15 At 3 26 37 Pm
Staffing Changes
Seco Tools Names Strategy and Transformation VP
She most recently led market strategy at Hitachi Rail.
May 15, 2024
I Stock 1436203037
Staffing Changes
Graybar Names Chicago District VP
Steven Bourbeau has been with the company for nearly 30 years.
May 6, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 30 At 1 32 37 Pm
Staffing Changes
ARG Industrial Names New Technology Executive
He will be the fifth member added to the company's executive team in as many years.
April 30, 2024
Rdc Building
Staffing Changes
World Electric Announces New Executives
The Sonepar subsidiary named five new VPs and directors.
April 23, 2024