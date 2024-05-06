Graybar Names Chicago District VP

Steven Bourbeau has been with the company for nearly 30 years.

Graybar
May 6, 2024
I Stock 1436203037
iStock.com/Wirestock

ST. LOUIS – Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and related supply chain management and logistics services, has named Steven Bourbeau as district vice president for the company’s Chicago district, effective June 1.

A 29-year Graybar veteran, Bourbeau joined the company in 1995. He currently serves as director of finance in Chicago, a position he has held since 2005. As district vice president, he will lead Graybar’s business operations in a territory that includes portions of Illinois, Michigan, Indiana and Wisconsin.

“We congratulate Steve on his promotion to district vice president,” said Graybar Senior Vice President and General Manager Dennis DeSousa. “Steve has extensive knowledge of the markets served by the Chicago district and is highly respected for his business acumen, his customer focus, and his ability to achieve results. I look forward to working with him to serve our customers and grow our business in this region.”

