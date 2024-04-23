World Electric Announces New Executives

TAMPA, Fla. — This year, World Electric celebrates 25 years of significant growth in the Florida and Georgia markets.

In the past three years, World has acquired Electric Supply in Florida and Advance Electric in Georgia, opened two new branches — with two more on the way — and built a 260,000-square-foot distribution center in Hialeah Gardens, Florida.

“As we continue to expand our capabilities and invest in infrastructure and people, we have made some important changes to our leadership team,” said Tammy Livers, president of World Electric.