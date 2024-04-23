World Electric Announces New Executives

World Electric
TAMPA, Fla. — This year, World Electric celebrates 25 years of significant growth in the Florida and Georgia markets.
In the past three years, World has acquired Electric Supply in Florida and Advance Electric in Georgia, opened two new branches — with two more on the way — and built a 260,000-square-foot distribution center in Hialeah Gardens, Florida.
“As we continue to expand our capabilities and invest in infrastructure and people, we have made some important changes to our leadership team,” said Tammy Livers, president of World Electric.
- Brandon Cox, in his 24th year at World Electric, has been named vice president of sales-Central and West Florida. Cox and his team will be responsible for accelerating sales growth, including new markets such as solar and EV, new customer acquisition, and expanding growth with current customers.
- Ben Austin, who joined Sonepar 12 year ago, has been promoted to vice president of supply chain, responsible for supply chain and operations for Georgia and Florida. Austin manages all logistics, including the regional distribution centers, branch warehouse operations, transportation and safety.
- Jim Paolucci, who came to World from the Siemens sales organization, has been hired as director of gear sales for World Electric. In his newly created role, Paolucci will be responsible for growing all sales in the gear category, developing services and solutions that deliver a differentiated value proposition to customers, and developing internal gear specialists to increase the company's technical capabilities. Paolucci’s expertise in gear will position World Electric in services and solutions, new industrial markets and project management.
- Kevin Massey is now director of lighting sales. Also in a newly created role, Massey will be responsible for growth and expertise in the lighting category, as well as best-in-class project management and software solutions to deliver a best-in-class customer experience in lighting and lighting controls.
- Gabino Martinez has been promoted to director of operations, South Florida. In this expanded role, Gabino will focus on all South Florida warehouse and regional operations.