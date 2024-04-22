Farnell Electronics President Named CEO of OmniCable

Interim CEO Jeff Siegfried, the company’s co-founder, will remain vice chairman.

Omni Cable LLC
Apr 22, 2024
Chicago Image
Omni Cable LLC

MT. STERLING, Ill. – Dot Family Holdings, the investment office of the Tracy family and owners and operators of food industry redistributor Dot Foods Inc., announced the appointment of Christopher Breslin as chief executive officer of Omni Cable LLC, effective May 13.

Breslin will succeed interim CEO Jeff Siegfried, the company’s co-founder, who will remain as vice chairman.

In 2019, DFH acquired OmniCable, an industry-leading redistributor selling wire, cable, fiber and other communications and electrical products exclusively to distributors. The appointment of Breslin followed an extensive CEO search process conducted by the board over the last several months, with the mandate to appoint a passionate leader with extensive experience developing strong supplier and customer relationships. 

“We are delighted to welcome Christopher as our new chief executive officer of OmniCable,” said Joe Tracy, CEO of Dot Family Holdings. “He is a dynamic, values-driven business leader who has a diverse background of experience with a history of delivering results through a management style grounded in collaboration, increased process rigor, and focus on customer service.”

Breslin joins OmniCable with more than 28 years of global distribution experience in both the electronics and electrical industries. Most recently, he was president of Farnell Electronics, responsible for the strategy, execution and financial performance of its $2 billion global businesses. Prior to Farnell, he spent five years as the chief operating officer for Crescent Electric Supply Company, one of the largest electrical wholesalers in North America.

“I’m proud to take the baton from Jeff and thrilled to have the opportunity to work with OmniCable’s talented and committed team to help build on its strong operations and enviable reputation,” said Breslin. “I look forward to helping the company achieve its potential for our valued suppliers, customers and employees, by focusing on our unique capabilities to deliver outstanding products and unparalleled service to the distribution community.”

“I’m confident the appointment of Christopher will continue the company’s growth trajectory and I look forward to seeing the company execute on its strategy both as a leader serving electrical distribution and building its growing portfolio serving the communications space," Siegfried added.

