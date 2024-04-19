NAW Names New Operations Executive

WASHINGTON — The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors announced the appointment of Carol Walsh as its new senior vice president of operations.

With an extensive background spanning over 25 years in operations and program leadership across various sectors, Walsh brings a wealth of expertise to her role, most recently serving as the chief operating officer for the National Association of School Nurses.

"We are thrilled to welcome Carol to the NAW team," said Eric Hoplin, CEO of NAW. "Her exceptional leadership qualities will be invaluable as we continue to experience rapid growth and expansion."

"I'm thrilled to join NAW during this exciting period of growth, particularly with the recent acquisition of MDM,” said Walsh. "It's an exciting opportunity to contribute to NAW's mission of delivering unparalleled member value.”

Alongside Walsh, Brian Lieberman joins NAW as the director of product sales, leveraging nearly two decades of sales and marketing experience. Lieberman's expertise in online lead generation campaigns and sales strategies will contribute significantly to NAW's growth initiatives, particularly in analytics offerings aimed at enhancing sales efficiency for distributors.

Additionally, NAW welcomes Yuri Stern as the new director of data management. Stern brings a wealth of experience from both the private and public sectors, focusing on enhancing data management and business processes.