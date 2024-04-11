BlackHawk Industrial Names Mid-States General Manager

Brad Stewart will oversee all operations across BlackHawk's branches in the region.

BlackHawk Industrial
Apr 11, 2024


TULSA, Okla. — BlackHawk Industrial, a market-leading distributor of metalworking and other mission-critical industrial products, on Thursday announced the appointment of Brad Stewart as general manager for the mid-states region, a strategic move that aligns with the company’s commitment to diversifying product offerings and expanding its reach to serve a broader customer base.

Brad Stewart, who joined BlackHawk in 2020, has demonstrated exceptional leadership during his tenure, most notably in his role with the Peoria team, where he played a pivotal role in achieving record sales and fostering a culture of collaboration and excellence. He steps into this new role with a vision of continued growth and innovation and will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of operations, including sales, customer service and team development, across the designated branches. His appointment underscores BlackHawk's dedication to investing in top talent and strengthening its market presence in the mid-states region.

"I am honored and excited to take on the role of general manager for the mid-states region," said Stewart. "I am committed to building upon the strong foundation established by my predecessors and driving continuous improvement and innovation across our operations. Together with the talented teams in our branches, we will deliver unparalleled service and value to our customers."

The company is committed to optimizing customer-facing processes and ensuring sustained success in the industry. With a focus on fostering organic sales growth, expanding margins and leveraging operational excellence, every team member's dedication and hard work are pivotal. BlackHawk seeks to enhance its market position and deliver even greater value to its customers.

“I have full confidence Brad will build upon the existing success in the market but will also elevate our mid-states region to unprecedented levels of growth performance," said Trent Moss, BlackHawk vice president of sales - east. "His passion for fostering a culture of innovation and his innate ability to inspire teams to reach their full potential make him uniquely suited to lead this region.”

The company is accelerating its strategy and bolstering its capabilities by aggressively growing across the country and around the world. It is intent on creating additional value for industrial manufacturers by expanding into new geographic markets to reach more of their production facilities, expanding its product offering to provide broader products and services end-users value, and investing in sales channels which improve the effectiveness of its technical sales resources.

