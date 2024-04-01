Border States Names Jason Seger as President, CEO

David White officially retired as chief executive on Sunday.

Border States
Apr 1, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 02 02 At 3 58 39 Pm 63dc321c98e8f 66042401bbca3
Border States

FARGO, N.D. — Jason Seger has been named president and CEO of Border States following the retirement of David White. 

Seger joined Border States in 1999 and has served in various roles at the company’s Branch Support Center — corporate office — in Fargo and at branch locations. With more than 20 years of experience in leadership roles, he has helped lead Border States through multi-billion dollar growth with a track record of developing organizational talent and empowering employee-owners to succeed. Seger attributes his success to the people he works with and learns from every day, at every level of the organization. 

“To lead the best team in the industry is exciting — I'm very honored to have this opportunity to serve the employee-owners at Border States as president and CEO,” said Seger. “It’s also very humbling having watched, and learned from, our company’s leadership since 1999. Each of them — and the leaders before them — had passion for listening to our customers and delivering consistently high levels of service. On this foundation, and with the help of all employee-owners, we'll continue to build a company and culture that is second to none.” 

In preparation for his transition to president and CEO, Seger’s priorities over the past year included traveling across the United States to spend time with customers, vendors and employee-owners.  

“This business is and has always been about relationships,” Seger said. “Never is the purpose of our work and what we need to be focused on, clearer than when meeting with customers, vendors and our employee owners. Our industry has a bright future, and we have great momentum built on the care and personal accountability each employee-owner brings to their role every day, so customers don’t have to go it alone.” 

“I have such tremendous trust and confidence in Jason,” said White. “Jason, the leadership team and the entire organization is prepared and ready to write an exciting next chapter in Border States’ history.”

Latest in Staffing Changes
5f0xn5yn ezn
Rexel Executive Named to Lead Capital Electric
April 1, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 02 02 At 3 58 39 Pm 63dc321c98e8f 66042401bbca3
Border States Names Jason Seger as President, CEO
April 1, 2024
I Stock 1326716574
Graybar Appoints New Sales Executive
March 28, 2024
Contact Us Hero 6569f908964f7
Timken Names ABB Executive as Next CEO
March 27, 2024
Related Stories
5f0xn5yn ezn
Staffing Changes
Rexel Executive Named to Lead Capital Electric
I Stock 1326716574
Staffing Changes
Graybar Appoints New Sales Executive
Contact Us Hero 6569f908964f7
Staffing Changes
Timken Names ABB Executive as Next CEO
Screen Shot 2023 02 02 At 3 58 39 Pm 63dc321c98e8f
Staffing Changes
Border States CEO to Retire Next Week
More in Staffing Changes
5f0xn5yn ezn
Staffing Changes
Rexel Executive Named to Lead Capital Electric
The subsidiary operates throughout the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.
April 1, 2024
I Stock 1326716574
Staffing Changes
Graybar Appoints New Sales Executive
She will succeed the company's retiring senior vice president of sales.
March 28, 2024
Contact Us Hero 6569f908964f7
Staffing Changes
Timken Names ABB Executive as Next CEO
The company's current chief executive will move into an advisory role in September.
March 27, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 02 02 At 3 58 39 Pm 63dc321c98e8f
Staffing Changes
Border States CEO to Retire Next Week
The company's president will take over as part of a previously announced transition.
March 27, 2024
Viega LLC training center, Nashua, N.H.
Staffing Changes
Viega Adds BBB Industries Executive
Andreas Reger will succeed Markus Brettschneider, who was appointed as the group's CEO.
March 25, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 22 At 2 08 47 Pm
Staffing Changes
Bull Moose Tube Names Interim Chief Executive
John Krupinski was appointed following the unexpected passing of President and CEO Tom Modrowski.
March 22, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 20 At 2 18 28 Pm
Staffing Changes
White Cap Names Chief Supply Chain Officer
He previously held executive roles at Transplace/Uber Freight and Walmart.
March 20, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 03 10 At 4 04 24 Pm 640ba977aecd1 649de8db6e632
Staffing Changes
Longtime Graybar Sales Exec Announces Retirement
Dave Maxwell joined the company nearly 40 years ago.
March 20, 2024
1601 Sonepar Us Da 4702 65c15c89eb3cb
Staffing Changes
Crawford Names Houston Branch Manager
Trey East will lead and develop associates in the distributor's largest market.
March 20, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 14 At 3 54 22 Pm
Staffing Changes
Kennametal Names New Chief Executive
Chris Rossi will retire in June after seven years leading the company.
March 14, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 05 11 At 1 58 12 Pm 627c075949d26
Staffing Changes
Wright Names New Assistant VP
Gregg Futey will have a role in business development, financial administration and marketing.
March 13, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 12 13 39 Pm 631a22d68cb2f 64b99279768a6 64e3b94412fdc 65c3e2e01e7a8
Staffing Changes
Kodiak Names New Sun Mountain, American Builders Supply Executives
The appointments reflect the company's "commitment to cultivating top talent."
March 13, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 05 11 At 12 49 14 Pm 645d2acbb2f85 6553d61f8bb58
Staffing Changes
NIBCO Promotes New Sales VP
Joe Choflet will assume oversight of marketing for plastic and metal fittings and valves.
March 8, 2024
I Stock 1291268367
Staffing Changes
Grainger Nominates Stericycle CEO to Board
Cindy Miller has also held executive positions at UPS.
March 7, 2024
Esg Img 3
Staffing Changes
Global Industrial Adds Former Jeld-Wen, Honeywell Exec to Board
He replaces Tom Suozzi, who resigned following his election to Congress.
February 21, 2024