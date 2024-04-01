Border States Names Jason Seger as President, CEO

FARGO, N.D. — Jason Seger has been named president and CEO of Border States following the retirement of David White.

Seger joined Border States in 1999 and has served in various roles at the company’s Branch Support Center — corporate office — in Fargo and at branch locations. With more than 20 years of experience in leadership roles, he has helped lead Border States through multi-billion dollar growth with a track record of developing organizational talent and empowering employee-owners to succeed. Seger attributes his success to the people he works with and learns from every day, at every level of the organization.

“To lead the best team in the industry is exciting — I'm very honored to have this opportunity to serve the employee-owners at Border States as president and CEO,” said Seger. “It’s also very humbling having watched, and learned from, our company’s leadership since 1999. Each of them — and the leaders before them — had passion for listening to our customers and delivering consistently high levels of service. On this foundation, and with the help of all employee-owners, we'll continue to build a company and culture that is second to none.”

In preparation for his transition to president and CEO, Seger’s priorities over the past year included traveling across the United States to spend time with customers, vendors and employee-owners.

“This business is and has always been about relationships,” Seger said. “Never is the purpose of our work and what we need to be focused on, clearer than when meeting with customers, vendors and our employee owners. Our industry has a bright future, and we have great momentum built on the care and personal accountability each employee-owner brings to their role every day, so customers don’t have to go it alone.”

“I have such tremendous trust and confidence in Jason,” said White. “Jason, the leadership team and the entire organization is prepared and ready to write an exciting next chapter in Border States’ history.”