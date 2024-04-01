Rexel Executive Named to Lead Capital Electric

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Sonepar announced Monday that Brendan O’Hare has been appointed president of Capital Electric.

Capital Electric serves contractors, builders and end users throughout Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia with over 70 branch locations and 1,000 associates.

Brendan joins Sonepar after spending his career at Pentair, Gexpro, U.S. Electrical and, most recently, Rexel USA, where he served as senior vice president of the Gulf Division. Brendan holds a B.S. in Accounting from Stockton University.

“Brendan has significant expertise in developing and executing strategic plans, diversifying segment mix, and leading acquisitions,” said Rob Taylor, president of Sonepar Americas. “His leadership style reflects a deep-rooted commitment to team development and individual growth and a very customer-centric mindset. We’re excited to have Brendan join Capital and lead the talented team.”

“I’m very excited to have the opportunity to run a Sonepar operating company,” said O’Hare. "Always a formidable competitor in the marketplace, Sonepar is on a clear mission to invest in the future and continue to execute at a very high level for the customer. As president of Capital Electric, I look forward to building on the prior work of the team and driving us to further success.”

In 2021, Sonepar announced that Capital Electric had surpassed the $1 billion mark in sales. In 2023, Capital opened the doors to its new 363,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art central distribution center in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.