Rexel USA Announces New Gulf Central Region President

Shawn Hawkins previously served as vice president of commercial excellence at Wesco.

Apr 18, 2024
iStock.com/Brett_Hondow
iStock.com/Brett_Hondow

Rexel USA, a subsidiary of Rexel Group, announced Shawn Hawkins as its new Gulf Central region president.

Hawkins has worked in the distribution industry for 30 years, most recently as vice president of commercial excellence at Wesco. He has served in a variety of capacities on both the supplier and distribution side, working in customer segments including commercial and industrial construction, industrial MRO, automation, semiconductor, integrated supply, data, security, communications, industrial OEM and utility.

“I’m excited to join the Rexel organization and very eager to be a part of the Gulf Central Region. The Gulf Central team has a reputation for delivering outstanding results, exceeding customer and supplier expectations, and winning in the marketplace,” said Hawkins.

