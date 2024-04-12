Border States Sales Executive Joins Company's Board

FARGO, N.D. — Border States announced Friday that Don Masters has been elected to its board of directors.

Masters joined Border States as Southeast region VP with the acquisition of Shealy Electrical Wholesalers in 2016. In January 2021, he was promoted to executive VP — East region, and he joined Border States’ executive committee in April 2021. Most recently, Masters was promoted to executive VP — sales and marketing, with responsibility for development and execution of sales strategies across the company’s three core markets — construction, industrial and utility — and leading revenue operations, marketing and vendor relations.

Masters entered the distribution industry in 1998 as a sales trainee with a Midwest regional industrial distributor. After a successful tenure as a sales engineer, he joined a Southeast regional electrical distributor and held several roles, including region VP. After working with a successful startup business in the telecommunications industry, Masters returned to the electrical distribution industry as an area business manager at Shealy, which quickly expanded into a construction core market sales VP role before the company was acquired by Border States.

“The addition of Don to our board strengthens and broadens the breadth of talent and experience,” said Jason Seger, president and CEO of Border States. “Don has provided outstanding leadership as his responsibilities have grown, and we look forward to having his leadership and voice on the board.”



