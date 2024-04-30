ARG Industrial Names New Technology Executive

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — ARG Industrial on Monday announced the promotion of Mike Powers to the position of chief digital and technology officer.

Powers joins ARG Industrial’s executive team as its fifth member in as many years, marking yet another milestone in the company’s growth.

Powers joined ARG Industrial in March of 2020, serving as the director of e-commerce and digital, where he developed and implemented a fully integrated B2B e-commerce platform for its customers, while also leading the development of groundbreaking digital tools for assembly-focused distributors. His arrival at ARG Industrial followed a distinguished tenure at Hill & Markes Inc., a prominent janitorial and foodservice distributor based in New York, where he played a pivotal role in piloting their successful e-commerce ventures while crafting comprehensive digital marketing campaigns in collaboration with many industry-leading suppliers.

“Mike’s addition to our executive team puts digital transformation at the core of our company and underscores our commitment to bring new technology-enabled solutions to our customers," said ARG CEO Mike Mortensen.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be joining our executive team, leading our organization into the next chapter of digital innovation," Powers said. "Over the last four years, I have had the opportunity to see first-hand how emerging technologies such as B2B e-commerce, artificial intelligence and data analytics have taken hold in our organization and the overall industry, with no signs of slowing down. I am confident we are well-positioned to not only to meet the challenges of today with our existing technology stack but also anticipate and capitalize on emerging technologies and the trends of tomorrow.”

As ARG Industrial continues to evolve, the company reaffirms its commitment to push boundaries, embrace innovation and deliver significant value to its customers.