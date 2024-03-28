Graybar Appoints New Sales Executive

She will succeed the company's retiring senior vice president of sales.

Graybar
Mar 28, 2024
I Stock 1326716574
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto

ST. LOUIS – Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and related supply chain management and logistics services, announced that Ellen S. Rebne has been named senior vice president - sales, effective June 1.

Rebne will replace David G. Maxwell, who is planning to retire.

Rebne has 35 years with Graybar and currently serves as district vice president in the company’s Chicago district. After starting her Graybar career in accounting and finance, she moved into sales and business leadership roles, where she consistently led her teams to achieve positive results.

“We congratulate Ellen on her promotion,” said Kathleen Mazzarella, Graybar’s chairman, president and CEO. “Ellen is highly respected within Graybar and throughout the industry for her leadership, her experience, and her passion for our customers. As she joins our senior executive team, I am confident that she will play a vital role in sustaining profitable long-term growth for Graybar.”

Latest in Staffing Changes
I Stock 1326716574
Graybar Appoints New Sales Executive
March 28, 2024
Contact Us Hero 6569f908964f7
Timken Names ABB Executive as Next CEO
March 27, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 02 02 At 3 58 39 Pm 63dc321c98e8f
Border States CEO to Retire Next Week
March 27, 2024
Viega LLC training center, Nashua, N.H.
Viega Adds BBB Industries Executive
March 25, 2024
Related Stories
Contact Us Hero 6569f908964f7
Staffing Changes
Timken Names ABB Executive as Next CEO
Screen Shot 2023 02 02 At 3 58 39 Pm 63dc321c98e8f
Staffing Changes
Border States CEO to Retire Next Week
Viega LLC training center, Nashua, N.H.
Staffing Changes
Viega Adds BBB Industries Executive
Screen Shot 2024 03 22 At 2 08 47 Pm
Staffing Changes
Bull Moose Tube Names Interim Chief Executive
More in Staffing Changes
Contact Us Hero 6569f908964f7
Staffing Changes
Timken Names ABB Executive as Next CEO
The company's current chief executive will move into an advisory role in September.
March 27, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 02 02 At 3 58 39 Pm 63dc321c98e8f
Staffing Changes
Border States CEO to Retire Next Week
The company's president will take over as part of a previously announced transition.
March 27, 2024
Viega LLC training center, Nashua, N.H.
Staffing Changes
Viega Adds BBB Industries Executive
Andreas Reger will succeed Markus Brettschneider, who was appointed as the group's CEO.
March 25, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 22 At 2 08 47 Pm
Staffing Changes
Bull Moose Tube Names Interim Chief Executive
John Krupinski was appointed following the unexpected passing of President and CEO Tom Modrowski.
March 22, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 20 At 2 18 28 Pm
Staffing Changes
White Cap Names Chief Supply Chain Officer
He previously held executive roles at Transplace/Uber Freight and Walmart.
March 20, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 03 10 At 4 04 24 Pm 640ba977aecd1 649de8db6e632
Staffing Changes
Longtime Graybar Sales Exec Announces Retirement
Dave Maxwell joined the company nearly 40 years ago.
March 20, 2024
1601 Sonepar Us Da 4702 65c15c89eb3cb
Staffing Changes
Crawford Names Houston Branch Manager
Trey East will lead and develop associates in the distributor's largest market.
March 20, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 14 At 3 54 22 Pm
Staffing Changes
Kennametal Names New Chief Executive
Chris Rossi will retire in June after seven years leading the company.
March 14, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 05 11 At 1 58 12 Pm 627c075949d26
Staffing Changes
Wright Names New Assistant VP
Gregg Futey will have a role in business development, financial administration and marketing.
March 13, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 12 13 39 Pm 631a22d68cb2f 64b99279768a6 64e3b94412fdc 65c3e2e01e7a8
Staffing Changes
Kodiak Names New Sun Mountain, American Builders Supply Executives
The appointments reflect the company's "commitment to cultivating top talent."
March 13, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 05 11 At 12 49 14 Pm 645d2acbb2f85 6553d61f8bb58
Staffing Changes
NIBCO Promotes New Sales VP
Joe Choflet will assume oversight of marketing for plastic and metal fittings and valves.
March 8, 2024
I Stock 1291268367
Staffing Changes
Grainger Nominates Stericycle CEO to Board
Cindy Miller has also held executive positions at UPS.
March 7, 2024
Esg Img 3
Staffing Changes
Global Industrial Adds Former Jeld-Wen, Honeywell Exec to Board
He replaces Tom Suozzi, who resigned following his election to Congress.
February 21, 2024
Walter
Staffing Changes
Walter Surface Adds Safety Sales Director
Jean-Marie Maayoufi will lead sales for the Allegro Industries brand.
February 12, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 12 13 39 Pm 631a22d68cb2f 64b99279768a6 64e3b94412fdc
Staffing Changes
Kodiak Building Partners Announces Four Executive Promotions
Matt LaScola, Darius McCurty and Brian Huss were each named senior vice presidents.
February 7, 2024