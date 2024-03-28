Graybar Appoints New Sales Executive

ST. LOUIS – Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and related supply chain management and logistics services, announced that Ellen S. Rebne has been named senior vice president - sales, effective June 1.

Rebne will replace David G. Maxwell, who is planning to retire.

Rebne has 35 years with Graybar and currently serves as district vice president in the company’s Chicago district. After starting her Graybar career in accounting and finance, she moved into sales and business leadership roles, where she consistently led her teams to achieve positive results.

“We congratulate Ellen on her promotion,” said Kathleen Mazzarella, Graybar’s chairman, president and CEO. “Ellen is highly respected within Graybar and throughout the industry for her leadership, her experience, and her passion for our customers. As she joins our senior executive team, I am confident that she will play a vital role in sustaining profitable long-term growth for Graybar.”