Grainger Adds Former Fortune Brands Home and Security CEO to Board

Chris Klein also held positions at Bank One, McKinsey and Internet Capital Group.

W.W. Grainger Inc.
Dec 14, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 14 At 12 08 49 Pm
Grainger

CHICAGO — Grainger, a leading broad line distributor of maintenance, repair and operating products, announced the appointment of Chris Klein to its board of directors, effective Dec. 13.

Grainger Chris Klein HeadshotGraingerUntil retiring in December 2020, Klein, 60, most recently served as executive chairman and chief executive officer for Fortune Brands Home and Security, a manufacturer of home and security consumer products and spinoff of Fortune Brands, Inc. His broad background includes corporate strategy development, mergers and acquisitions, and capital allocation, as well as consumer branding, marketing and distribution.

Prior to joining Fortune Brands, Inc., Klein held key strategy and leadership positions at Bank One Corporation and spent eight years at McKinsey & Company as a partner in the Financial Institutions group. He also was a managing director for Internet Capital Group, where he helped develop early-stage technology companies across North America and Europe.

"Chris is a committed, high-caliber leader with a proven track record of successfully running complex organizations," said D.G. Macpherson, chairman and CEO, Grainger. "We welcome Chris to the Board of Directors and look forward to seeing how his deep and diverse experience and understanding of customer and market dynamics will positively impact Grainger as well as the businesses and institutions we are privileged to serve."

Klein holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Iowa and a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University.

With this appointment, Grainger now has 13 members on its board of directors.

