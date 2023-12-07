Anyseals Americas Adds Regional Sales Managers

Dawn Campbell and Chris Wheatley will lead the Midwest and West regions, respectively.

Anyseals Inc.
Dec 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 07 At 4 10 51 Pm

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio – Anyseals Inc. has appointed Dawn Campbell and Chris Wheatley to the company's rapidly expanding sales team as regional sales managers.

The addition of Campbell and Wheatley rounds out a regional sales structure the company has put into place to better serve clients across the U.S.  

As Midwest regional sales manager, Campbell brings her 22 years of distribution experience, including 10 years in the seal industry, to drive awareness of Anyseals’ products and capabilities across the territory. She comes to Anyseals from Hercules OEM, where she was a distribution sales manager responsible for a team that served hundreds of customers across the U.S. Previously, Campbell worked as a director of inside sales for Fibre Craft Materials Corporation and as national sales director for World Pacific Jewelry Distribution.  

"I am very excited to be part of Anyseals, a company that values loyalty and puts the customer experience at the forefront of their business strategy," said Campbell. "While anyseals is on a trajectory for rapid growth, I am happy to be a part of an organization where we can extend our customers the same level of personalized care and commitment that smaller companies are known for – always putting the customer first and going the extra mile. At the same time, we have the capabilities of a large corporation. The company's business culture helped solidify my decision to join the team, which includes several people I have had the pleasure of working with previously in my career. I look forward to where we grow from here." 

Named West regional sales manager, Wheatley joins Anyseals from Hercules Sealing Products, where he served the aftermarket, most recently focused on hydraulic cylinder replacement kits for heavy equipment. At Anyseals, he will leverage his 20+ years of seal industry experience, which includes the oil and gas, general OEM, and MRO supply chain markets. He also brings warehouse automation experience to anyseals, complementing the company's recent AutoStore launch enabling product distribution more quickly and efficiently. Previously, Wheatley held roles with Fastenal Company as general manager and AIV L.P. as regional sales manager. 

"We are thrilled to have Dawn and Chris on board," said Scott Rassett, CEO of Anyseals. "They bring extensive industry knowledge, insights, and relationships to anyseals with a proven track record for enhancing the customer experience. We are confident they will hit the ground running and deliver results that will benefit customers and help us meet our strategic growth objectives."   

Based in Illinois, Campbell's sales region includes Nebraska, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Oklahoma and Kentucky. Wheatley is based in Colorado, and his sales region includes Utah, Wyoming, Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, California, Oregon and Washington.

Latest in Staffing Changes
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
December 1, 2023
Rexel's Prosper, Texas, location.
Rexel Appoints Roger Little as CEO of U.S. Operations
December 1, 2023
Martin Front Builidng S Ign
Martin Names Fastening Executive
November 30, 2023
From left: Hayes, Borrego, Shimer
Kodiak Building Partners Promotes 3 Executives
November 30, 2023
Related Stories
Rexel's Prosper, Texas, location.
Staffing Changes
Rexel Appoints Roger Little as CEO of U.S. Operations
Martin Front Builidng S Ign
Staffing Changes
Martin Names Fastening Executive
From left: Hayes, Borrego, Shimer
Staffing Changes
Kodiak Building Partners Promotes 3 Executives
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Staffing Changes
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
December 1, 2023
Martin Front Builidng S Ign
Staffing Changes
Martin Names Fastening Executive
Scott McDaniel will lead Martin locations in Mississippi and Tennessee.
November 30, 2023
From left: Hayes, Borrego, Shimer
Staffing Changes
Kodiak Building Partners Promotes 3 Executives
Beau Hayes will lead the company's gypsum division.
November 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 25 At 2 50 45 Pm 6511e5416a5e8
Staffing Changes
Allient CFO to Retire
Mike Leach is departing after nine years with the company.
November 28, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 27 At 2 05 03 Pm
Staffing Changes
Motion Names Esposito to Lead Automation Intelligence Division
He joined the company through its acquisition of Kaman.
November 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 27 At 1 55 07 Pm
Staffing Changes
Sonepar Canada President to Retire
François Anquetil will remain acting president through early next year.
November 27, 2023
I Stock 462411043
Staffing Changes
Retiring White Cap CEO to Join Investment Firm
He will help the firm pursue new investment opportunities and support portfolio company managers.
November 21, 2023
Turtle's Austin, Texas, facility.
Staffing Changes
Turtle Names Chief Strategy Officer
The company said she will lead Turtle's transformation strategy.
November 16, 2023
Avient Outdoor Sign Wood V6
Staffing Changes
Avient Names Former 3M Exec Khandpur as CEO
He most recently led 3M’s transportation and electronics business.
November 14, 2023
I Stock 1291259392
Staffing Changes
Grainger Adds VP, Group Product Manager
Cecelia Myers will lead the company's custom-build technology strategy.
November 14, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 11 At 12 49 14 Pm 645d2acbb2f85
Staffing Changes
NIBCO Names New CEO
The flow control supplier also appointed a new president and COO.
November 14, 2023
3M headquarters, Maplewood, Minn., May 2013.
Staffing Changes
3M Announces Leadership Changes
The presidents of 3M's health care and transportation and electronics groups are leaving their positions.
November 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 05 At 3 50 51 Pm 63b7493761a33 64f77591a93a3
Staffing Changes
Martin Supply Names Chief Financial Officer
Steve McClanahan joins the company from wholesale distributor ANConnect.
November 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 04 29 At 1 40 07 Pm 626c311f06b7c 63938cbfb84e9
Staffing Changes
The Lawless Group Hires Chief Operating Officer
Sonya Bynum previously led sales at PSS Industrial Group and JPW Industries.
November 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 22 At 3 18 35 Pm 646bce313144d 64c12c972fb11
Staffing Changes
Sellars Founder Announces Retirement
John Sellars established the company nearly four decades ago.
November 2, 2023