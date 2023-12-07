Anyseals Americas Adds Regional Sales Managers

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio – Anyseals Inc. has appointed Dawn Campbell and Chris Wheatley to the company's rapidly expanding sales team as regional sales managers.

The addition of Campbell and Wheatley rounds out a regional sales structure the company has put into place to better serve clients across the U.S.

As Midwest regional sales manager, Campbell brings her 22 years of distribution experience, including 10 years in the seal industry, to drive awareness of Anyseals’ products and capabilities across the territory. She comes to Anyseals from Hercules OEM, where she was a distribution sales manager responsible for a team that served hundreds of customers across the U.S. Previously, Campbell worked as a director of inside sales for Fibre Craft Materials Corporation and as national sales director for World Pacific Jewelry Distribution.

"I am very excited to be part of Anyseals, a company that values loyalty and puts the customer experience at the forefront of their business strategy," said Campbell. "While anyseals is on a trajectory for rapid growth, I am happy to be a part of an organization where we can extend our customers the same level of personalized care and commitment that smaller companies are known for – always putting the customer first and going the extra mile. At the same time, we have the capabilities of a large corporation. The company's business culture helped solidify my decision to join the team, which includes several people I have had the pleasure of working with previously in my career. I look forward to where we grow from here."

Named West regional sales manager, Wheatley joins Anyseals from Hercules Sealing Products, where he served the aftermarket, most recently focused on hydraulic cylinder replacement kits for heavy equipment. At Anyseals, he will leverage his 20+ years of seal industry experience, which includes the oil and gas, general OEM, and MRO supply chain markets. He also brings warehouse automation experience to anyseals, complementing the company's recent AutoStore launch enabling product distribution more quickly and efficiently. Previously, Wheatley held roles with Fastenal Company as general manager and AIV L.P. as regional sales manager.

"We are thrilled to have Dawn and Chris on board," said Scott Rassett, CEO of Anyseals. "They bring extensive industry knowledge, insights, and relationships to anyseals with a proven track record for enhancing the customer experience. We are confident they will hit the ground running and deliver results that will benefit customers and help us meet our strategic growth objectives."

Based in Illinois, Campbell's sales region includes Nebraska, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Oklahoma and Kentucky. Wheatley is based in Colorado, and his sales region includes Utah, Wyoming, Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, California, Oregon and Washington.