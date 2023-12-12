SureWerx Names Sales Executive

Peter Redfern has been appointed as global senior vice president of sales.

SureWerx
Dec 12, 2023
Pxl 20230914 175228933
Andy Szal/Industrial Distribution

CHICAGO – SureWerx a leading manufacturer of innovative safety, tools and equipment products and solutions, announced the appointment of Peter A. Redfern as the new global senior vice president of sales.

Redfern brings three decades of global and North American commercial sales leadership experience in to SureWerx, having most recently worked in the safety products sector with the Ansell Manufacturing Company. At Ansell, Redfern successfully achieved high sales margins, while creating and executing on strategic plans during his tenure. Redfern has also led commercial business units for Honeywell, Tyco International and Johnson Controls.

As the SVP of sales at SureWerx, Peter is responsible for setting the sales strategy for scaling SureWerx and enhancing the company’s commercial framework to enable future acquisitions and business expansion.

“We are pleased to welcome Peter to the executive leadership team at SureWerx,” said Chris Baby, CEO of SureWerx. “Peter brings the positivity and agility that will help us grow in the ever changing safety industry. His proven experience in building high-performance sales teams will be a huge asset to us as we shape our growth strategy and evolve our sales systems. We are committed to growing in the marketplace and Peter’s ability to create long-lasting and strong relationships with customers across multiple sectors is aligned with our growth plans.”

“SureWerx has developed an impressive portfolio of brands in the technical safety and tools space while growing organically and via acquisition as well as assembled an impressive leadership team. As SureWerx continues to evolve, I am very excited to leverage my commercial experience to drive an aligned strategy resulting in accelerated profitable growth while continuing to develop high performance teams enabled by standardized best in class commercial platforms,” said Redfern.

Passionate about people, customers, strategy and execution, Redfern has a proven track record of managing enterprise business units up to $800+ million in revenue. In his leadership roles, Redfern has been instrumental in envisioning and implementing integrated sales programs that drove annual revenue growth. He has also overseen teams of upwards of 250 employees, and is known for bringing transparency, sales operating rhythms, driving alignment and career development opportunities to his sales teams.

