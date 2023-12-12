Spruce Industries Names New CFO

ISSA
Dec 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 12 At 1 30 41 Pm
Spruce Industries

RAHWAY, N.J. — Spruce Industries Inc. has announced the appointment of Michael Josephs as an executive vice president and chief financial officer.

The move comes as the company looks to amplify its growth strategy amid the rapidly changing landscape of the facility supply sector. Over his 25-year career, Josephs cemented his reputation in the finance sector as an investment banker.

“Our industry has experienced a massive wave of consolidation in recent years,” Josephs said. “And many customers feel that they’ve been left behind. I’m excited to bring a disciplined approach to growth that will scale the personal touch that Spruce is known for.”

In his new role, Josephs will work closely with his father, Spruce President Hank Josephs, as well as his brother, Spruce Chief Operating Officer Dan Josephs.

