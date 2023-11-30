Martin Names Fastening Executive

FLORENCE, Ala. — Martin, a leading provider of custom solutions for maintenance, repair, operation and production supplies, on Thursday announced the appointment of Scott McDaniel as executive vice president.

In this pivotal role, McDaniel will spearhead the development and implementation of strategic initiatives for Martin’s fastening business unit to optimize operational efficiency and profitability, and foster synergy across all Martin business units. McDaniel will also provide leadership as a key member of Martin executive leadership group, all aimed at achieving the Martin's overarching business objectives.

McDaniel has a wealth of experience and expertise in the distribution industry with a remarkable 25-year career dedicated to the fastener OEM/C Class component sector. His extensive background includes executive roles at prominent companies, such as Anixter International, Wurth and Optimas. McDaniel's leadership acumen, combined with his profound industry knowledge and a well-established professional network, uniquely positions him to make a significant impact on the vision and future success at Martin.

"We are excited to welcome Scott to the Martin team," said Douglas Ruggles, co-CEO of Martin Supply. "His proven track record of driving growth and his deep understanding of the industry make him the ideal candidate. We look forward to his contributions as we continue to innovate and expand our operations."

McDaniel will oversee the team at Martin’s Jackson, Tennessee, and Ridgeland, Mississippi, locations.