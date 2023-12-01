Rexel Appoints Roger Little as CEO of U.S. Operations

He will lead the company's U.S.-Canada "cluster."

Rexel
Dec 1, 2023
Rexel's Prosper, Texas, location.
Rexel's Prosper, Texas, location.
Rexel

PARIS — Rexel on Friday announced the appointment of Roger Little as chief executive officer for the U.S. and leader of the U.S.-Canada cluster, effective Dec. 18. 

Roger Little has been CEO of Rexel Canada since March 2014 and will succeed Brad Paulsen as CEO of Rexel USA; Paulsen leaves the company to pursue another career opportunity. Little will bring to Rexel USA his extensive experience of the electrical materials industry and, in particular, of the industrial automation space.

Reporting to Little, Jeffrey Moyle will become CEO of Rexel Canada. Moyle joined Rexel Canada in 2016, where he held successive positions in the cable and utilities businesses as well as in supplier relationship and in digital.

Led by Guillaume Texier, chief executive officer of Rexel Group, the group executive committee will include the following members as of Jan. 1:

  • Pierre Benoit, Chief Executive Officer, Belgium - Luxembourg and leader of the Benelux - Nordics - Pacific cluster
  • Grégoire Bertrand, leader of the U.K. - Ireland cluster and Europe Chief Financial Officer
  • Laurent Delabarre, Group Chief Financial Officer
  • Guillaume Dubrule, Group Chief Digital and Marketing Officer. Guillaume has succeeded Nathalie Wright, who has left Rexel to pursue new projects
  • Sabine Haman, Group Chief Human Resources and Communications Officer
  • Isabelle Hoepfner-Léger, General Secretary, Secretary of the Board of Directors and Sustainable Development Director
  • Roger Little, CEO USA and leader of the USA - Canada cluster
  • Thomas Moreau, Chief Executive Officer, France and leader of the France - Italy cluster
  • Robert Pfarrwaller, Chief Executive Officer, Austria and leader of the Austria - Germany Switzerland - Slovenia cluster

 “The appointment of Roger Little as CEO of Rexel USA will allow us to continue and accelerate our very successful transformation in the group’s biggest country, which has translated in recent years in market share gains, increased profitability, higher digital conversion and value-creating M&A activity," Texier said. "I’m extremely proud of Rexel’s executive team, which brings strong experience and expertise to drive Rexel’s Power Up 2025 growth strategy. I’m confident in their ability to pursue the Group’s mission of offering electrifying solutions that make a sustainable future possible. With our wide range of electrical products and energy-efficient solutions, we’re in a stronger position than ever to deliver excellence and help drive the global energy transition.” 

December 1, 2023
