Allient CFO to Retire

Mike Leach is departing after nine years with the company.

Allient Inc.
Nov 28, 2023
Allient

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Allient Inc., a global designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty motion, control and power products and solutions, announced that Michael R. Leach, senior vice president and chief financial officer, has informed the company of his intent to retire at the end of April 2024 after a nearly nine-year career with the Allient.

“Mike has been instrumental in helping build the financial structure necessary to support our company’s growth, including the completion of 11 acquisitions over the last eight years. More importantly, the outstanding global team he has developed has continued to strengthen under his leadership and puts us in an excellent position to support and execute our strategy to realize steadily improving margins and $1 billion in revenue in the future," said Allient Chairman and CEO Dick Warzala. “We greatly appreciate Mike’s flexibility in planning his retirement and providing us with adequate time to complete a search and to transition his responsibilities. I truly enjoyed our years together, not only as a valuable partner to me on a professional level but on a personal level as well. On behalf of the board, our management team and our more than two thousand global associates, we wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

“It has been a privilege serving as Allient’s CFO," Leach said. "I am fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with an incredible team, including our board, leadership group, my direct reports and all of our teams around the globe. Going forward, Allient has a bright future with tremendous opportunities to leverage the newly expanded strategy of motion, controls and power platforms. I look forward to supporting a smooth transition for my successor and watching the company grow and prosper in the future.”

