Kodiak Building Partners Promotes 3 Executives

Beau Hayes will lead the company's gypsum division.

Kodiak Building Partners
Nov 30, 2023
From left: Hayes, Borrego, Shimer
From left: Hayes, Borrego, Shimer
Kodiak Building Partners

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Kodiak Building Partners, a premier distributor of building materials and construction products, has promoted three leaders as part of its continued commitment to growth and excellence.

The newly promoted leaders, Beau Hayes, Chris Borrego and Cliff Shimer, will play pivotal roles in Kodiak's journey of expansion. These appointments are a testament to Kodiak's unwavering focus on empowering and supporting its operating companies while maintaining a streamlined organizational structure. 

“As Kodiak continues to successfully execute its growth strategies, operations have naturally become more complex,” said Kodiak EVP of Operations Mike Flood. “Fortunately, we have successfully recruited and retained talented and experienced operators that provide us with the management depth necessary to succeed in the competitive building products distribution environment.” 

The leadership, experience and commitment these individuals have demonstrated will have a direct impact on Kodiak’s growth strategy by spearheading innovative initiatives, fostering strategic partnerships and driving operational efficiency. 

Hayes, who previously served as president of Jones Heartz Building Supply, Drywall Material Sales and Western Interior Supply, will now lead Kodiak’s Gypsum division as senior vice president, which encompasses Drywall Materials Sales, Freedom Acoustics, Freedom Materials, Jones Heartz Building Supply and Western Interior Supply. Hayes's extensive industry experience and successful track record in managing diverse building material operations position him as a key driver of Kodiak's growth strategy, particularly in leading the Gypsum division, showcasing his ability to optimize operations and navigate market complexities. 

Borrego will continue his role as president of Premier Building Supply of Kansas City, which he’s held since 2019, while adding responsibilities for Kodiak’s strategic direction, guidance and support of LBM operations in the Midwest and South regions as senior vice president for Kodiak. These businesses include Christensen Lumber, Direct Lumber & Door of Colorado, Premier Building Supply and Zarsky Lumber Company. Borrego's leadership expertise will play a pivotal role in optimizing operations, implementing best practices and fostering collaboration across these regions, aligning with Kodiak's goals for sustained success and growth. 

Shimer will take on the role of senior vice president, leading LBM operations in the Southeast in addition to his current position as president of American Builders Supply (ABS). He will continue to oversee the operations of 11 ABS facilities, while providing strategic oversight and support for ABS, Keys Lumber/Forest Tek and Sunrise Builders Supply. 

“For Kodiak to continue expanding as we have over the past 12 years, we need talented executives who support and execute our business strategies,” said Kodiak CEO Steve Swinney. “These promotions underscore that goal and allow us to bring top-tier talent to our strategic, long-term goals.”

Latest in Staffing Changes
Protecting Your Smart Factory Against Cyber Threats
Sponsored
Protecting Your Smart Factory Against Cyber Threats
November 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 25 At 2 50 45 Pm 6511e5416a5e8
Allient CFO to Retire
November 28, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 27 At 2 05 03 Pm
Motion Names Esposito to Lead Automation Intelligence Division
November 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 27 At 1 55 07 Pm
Sonepar Canada President to Retire
November 27, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 09 25 At 2 50 45 Pm 6511e5416a5e8
Staffing Changes
Allient CFO to Retire
Screen Shot 2023 11 27 At 2 05 03 Pm
Staffing Changes
Motion Names Esposito to Lead Automation Intelligence Division
Screen Shot 2023 11 27 At 1 55 07 Pm
Staffing Changes
Sonepar Canada President to Retire
True Costs of Ownership When Choosing Cloud Deployment
Sponsored
True Costs of Ownership When Choosing Cloud Deployment
More in Staffing Changes
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
November 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 27 At 2 05 03 Pm
Staffing Changes
Motion Names Esposito to Lead Automation Intelligence Division
He joined the company through its acquisition of Kaman.
November 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 27 At 1 55 07 Pm
Staffing Changes
Sonepar Canada President to Retire
François Anquetil will remain acting president through early next year.
November 27, 2023
I Stock 462411043
Staffing Changes
Retiring White Cap CEO to Join Investment Firm
He will help the firm pursue new investment opportunities and support portfolio company managers.
November 21, 2023
Turtle's Austin, Texas, facility.
Staffing Changes
Turtle Names Chief Strategy Officer
The company said she will lead Turtle's transformation strategy.
November 16, 2023
Avient Outdoor Sign Wood V6
Staffing Changes
Avient Names Former 3M Exec Khandpur as CEO
He most recently led 3M’s transportation and electronics business.
November 14, 2023
I Stock 1291259392
Staffing Changes
Grainger Adds VP, Group Product Manager
Cecelia Myers will lead the company's custom-build technology strategy.
November 14, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 11 At 12 49 14 Pm 645d2acbb2f85
Staffing Changes
NIBCO Names New CEO
The flow control supplier also appointed a new president and COO.
November 14, 2023
3M headquarters, Maplewood, Minn., May 2013.
Staffing Changes
3M Announces Leadership Changes
The presidents of 3M's health care and transportation and electronics groups are leaving their positions.
November 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 05 At 3 50 51 Pm 63b7493761a33 64f77591a93a3
Staffing Changes
Martin Supply Names Chief Financial Officer
Steve McClanahan joins the company from wholesale distributor ANConnect.
November 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 04 29 At 1 40 07 Pm 626c311f06b7c 63938cbfb84e9
Staffing Changes
The Lawless Group Hires Chief Operating Officer
Sonya Bynum previously led sales at PSS Industrial Group and JPW Industries.
November 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 22 At 3 18 35 Pm 646bce313144d 64c12c972fb11
Staffing Changes
Sellars Founder Announces Retirement
John Sellars established the company nearly four decades ago.
November 2, 2023
Jayne Millard and Luis Valls.
Staffing Changes
Turtle Names Millard, Valls Co-CEOs
Former CEO Kathleen Shanahan will assume a senior advisory role.
November 1, 2023
I Stock 1295028476
Staffing Changes
The Home Depot Appoints New Executives for 'Pro' Market
The professionals segment represents the retailer's "biggest growth opportunity."
October 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 12 15 At 1 32 18 Pm 639b765c08741 645152224b9f0
Staffing Changes
Kennametal Names New Chairman
Bill Lambert, the former CEO of MSA Safety, has been on the board since 2016.
October 27, 2023