Parker Hannifin CEO Named Board Chair

Jennifer Parmentier previously succeeded the retiring Tom Williams as chief executive.

Parker Hannifin
Oct 25, 2023
I Stock 1313856310
iStock

CLEVELAND – Parker Hannifin Corp., a global leader in motion and control technologies, announced Wednesday that its board of directors has elected Jennifer A. Parmentier, currently chief executive officer and a director, as chairman of the board, effective Jan. 1.

Parmentier will succeed Thomas L. Williams, executive chairman, who will retire on Dec.31 as previously announced.

“We congratulate and look forward to working with Jenny in her expanded role as chairman of the board,” said James L. Wainscott, Parker’s independent lead director. “Our dual leadership structure, consisting of both a chairman of the board and a separate and independent Lead Director, continues to effectively serve shareholders. We thank Tom for his many years of exemplary service leading our board and leading the company through a period of unprecedented performance and transformation in which we delivered substantial shareholder returns.”

“Tom’s world-class leadership and achievements set Parker on a remarkably positive trajectory,” said Parmentier. “It is an honor to succeed him as chairman of the board, as it was to succeed him as CEO and to have the opportunity to build on that legacy of leadership and success and take our performance to the next level. I appreciate the trust of our board, our senior leadership team, and our global team members as we look ahead to Parker’s promising future.” 

Parmentier became CEO on Jan. 1, 2023. She previously served as chief operating officer starting in 2021 with responsibility for all of Parker’s operating groups. Parmentier was vice president and president – Motion Systems Group from 2019 to 2021 and vice president and president – Engineered Materials Group from 2015 to 2019, where she was responsible for all financial and strategic aspects of their global operations. Prior to those roles, since joining Parker in 2008, she held a variety of operational roles, including general manager of the Sporlan Division in the Instrumentation Group, and general manager of the Hose Products Division in the Fluid Connectors Group. 

Williams served as CEO from Feb. 1, 2015, through Dec. 31, 2022, and has served as chairman of the board since Jan. 1, 2016. He joined Parker in 2003 and demonstrated successful leadership in two operating groups, first as vice president of operations for the Hydraulics Group and then as president of the Instrumentation Group. He was named operating officer in 2006 with responsibility for Parker’s Aerospace, Engineered Materials, Filtration, Instrumentation and Asia Pacific groups.

Latest in Staffing Changes
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
Sponsored
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
September 29, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 12 15 At 1 32 18 Pm 639b765c08741 645152224b9f0
Kennametal Names New Chairman
October 27, 2023
I Stock 1313856310
Parker Hannifin CEO Named Board Chair
October 25, 2023
Black Hawk Industrial 65201e6380b4a
BlackHawk Industrial Adds National Accounts Director
October 19, 2023
Related Stories
I Stock 1295028476
Staffing Changes
The Home Depot Appoints New Executives for 'Pro' Market
Screen Shot 2022 12 15 At 1 32 18 Pm 639b765c08741 645152224b9f0
Staffing Changes
Kennametal Names New Chairman
Black Hawk Industrial 65201e6380b4a
Staffing Changes
BlackHawk Industrial Adds National Accounts Director
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
Sponsored
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
More in Staffing Changes
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
October 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 12 15 At 1 32 18 Pm 639b765c08741 645152224b9f0
Staffing Changes
Kennametal Names New Chairman
Bill Lambert, the former CEO of MSA Safety, has been on the board since 2016.
October 27, 2023
Black Hawk Industrial 65201e6380b4a
Staffing Changes
BlackHawk Industrial Adds National Accounts Director
Dan Vermillion was named to the newly created position.
October 19, 2023
Jay Drummond.
Staffing Changes
The Lawless Group Adds Industrial and MEP President
Jay Drummond previously held leadership roles at Stanley Black & Decker and Turtle & Hughes.
October 18, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 16 At 9 06 02 Am
Staffing Changes
Jon-Don Names New CEO
Eric Royse most recently served as CEO of Continental Battery Systems.
October 16, 2023
Pxl 20230914 175304141
Staffing Changes
Weiler Abrasives Names Global HR VP
Lynn Rich most recently led sales strategy and planning at Vertiv.
October 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 10 At 2 34 35 Pm
Staffing Changes
MiddleGround Capital Adds New Partner
Christopher Speight will oversee the fund's accounting functions.
October 10, 2023
Pxl 20230914 175450495
Staffing Changes
Starrett Appoints U.S. Territory Managers
The new hires are joining the company from Grainger and John Deere.
October 10, 2023
Blackhawk
Operations
BlackHawk Appoints Mfg Expert to Drive Growth
This newly created role will lead efforts to integrate and optimize the manufacturing operations of the company’s recently acquired companies.
October 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 26 At 2 53 36 Pm
Staffing Changes
White Cap CEO Announces Retirement; Company President Promoted
John Stegeman will step down as chief executive early next year.
September 26, 2023
Delivery Truck Image 1024x838
Staffing Changes
HD Supply Appoints Marc Brown as CEO
Brown joined parent company The Home Depot in 1998.
September 26, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 21 At 2 53 15 Pm
Staffing Changes
Pfannenberg Names New Director of Channel and Representatives
Barbara Ross will focus on strategically aligning with the company's independent representative partners.
September 21, 2023
Sean Okada Portrait
Staffing Changes
Makita U.S.A. Names New President, CEO
Sean Okada comes to the U.S. after seven years as president of Makita Australia.
September 21, 2023
Bosch Rexroth Ag Lohr Am Main Maria Theresien Str 23 1600x400
Staffing Changes
Bosch Rexroth Names New CEO of Elmo Motion Control
Ronen Boneh has led the company's product development for 15 years.
September 19, 2023
Industrial Supply 1 60241900ba714 60d247bb46e49 61f0ba31000eb
Staffing Changes
Industrial Supply Company Officially Announces New CEO
Jessica Yurgaitis was named to replace the company's retiring chief executive earlier this year.
September 19, 2023