BlackHawk Industrial Adds National Accounts Director

Dan Vermillion was named to the newly created position.

BlackHawk Industrial
Oct 19, 2023
Black Hawk Industrial 65201e6380b4a
BlackHawk Industrial

TULSA, Okla. — BlackHawk Industrial, a market-leading distributor of metalworking and other mission-critical industrial products, on Wednesday announced the appointment of industry expert Daniel Vermillion to the newly formed position of director of operations for national accounts.

In his new role, Vermillion will be responsible for developing and implementing strategies aimed at optimizing the operational performance of BlackHawk’s national accounts. With his experience and expertise in managing strategic and national accounts, he is well-equipped to drive the success of this critical division.

Vermillion has a proven record in integrated supply and has a history of leading teams to deliver exceptional results. The dramatic growth in national accounts is a testament to BlackHawk's unwavering commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry.

“We are confident that Dan’s strategic vision and leadership will enhance our national accounts operations, further cementing our position as an industry leader. Our team's relentless pursuit of innovative solutions and outstanding service has enabled us to achieve remarkable growth," said Scott Beardshear, BlackHawk’s vice president of national accounts.

The company's dedication to excellence, innovation and client satisfaction has solidified its reputation as a trusted partner and solution provider, and it is confident the addition of Vermillion will enable it to further its mission to be the clear no. 1 choice for manufacturing customers.

"I'm thrilled to be part of BlackHawk Industrial and to lead these exciting new initiatives for client success," Vermillion said. "Our clients can expect an even higher level of support and tailored solutions, as we continually refine and innovate our services to meet their unique needs."

As the company continues to expand in the months and years ahead, it is actively seeking opportunities to acquire new partners and integrate them into its industry-leading operating system. Interested parties should contact the acquisitions team at [email protected].

Latest in Staffing Changes
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
September 27, 2023
Jay Drummond.
The Lawless Group Adds Industrial and MEP President
October 18, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 16 At 9 06 02 Am
Jon-Don Names New CEO
October 16, 2023
Pxl 20230914 175304141
Weiler Abrasives Names Global HR VP
October 13, 2023
Related Stories
Jay Drummond.
Staffing Changes
The Lawless Group Adds Industrial and MEP President
Screen Shot 2023 10 16 At 9 06 02 Am
Staffing Changes
Jon-Don Names New CEO
Pxl 20230914 175304141
Staffing Changes
Weiler Abrasives Names Global HR VP
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
Sponsored
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
More in Staffing Changes
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
Sponsored
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
It is estimated that businesses in manufacturing and distribution will face a gap of 2.4 million open jobs by 2028. This survey report covers what businesses can do to prepare for a recession, how to think about recruiting Gen Z, automating necessary processes, and more.
September 29, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 16 At 9 06 02 Am
Staffing Changes
Jon-Don Names New CEO
Eric Royse most recently served as CEO of Continental Battery Systems.
October 16, 2023
Pxl 20230914 175304141
Staffing Changes
Weiler Abrasives Names Global HR VP
Lynn Rich most recently led sales strategy and planning at Vertiv.
October 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 10 At 2 34 35 Pm
Staffing Changes
MiddleGround Capital Adds New Partner
Christopher Speight will oversee the fund's accounting functions.
October 10, 2023
Pxl 20230914 175450495
Staffing Changes
Starrett Appoints U.S. Territory Managers
The new hires are joining the company from Grainger and John Deere.
October 10, 2023
Blackhawk
Operations
BlackHawk Appoints Mfg Expert to Drive Growth
This newly created role will lead efforts to integrate and optimize the manufacturing operations of the company’s recently acquired companies.
October 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 26 At 2 53 36 Pm
Staffing Changes
White Cap CEO Announces Retirement; Company President Promoted
John Stegeman will step down as chief executive early next year.
September 26, 2023
Delivery Truck Image 1024x838
Staffing Changes
HD Supply Appoints Marc Brown as CEO
Brown joined parent company The Home Depot in 1998.
September 26, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 21 At 2 53 15 Pm
Staffing Changes
Pfannenberg Names New Director of Channel and Representatives
Barbara Ross will focus on strategically aligning with the company's independent representative partners.
September 21, 2023
Sean Okada Portrait
Staffing Changes
Makita U.S.A. Names New President, CEO
Sean Okada comes to the U.S. after seven years as president of Makita Australia.
September 21, 2023
Bosch Rexroth Ag Lohr Am Main Maria Theresien Str 23 1600x400
Staffing Changes
Bosch Rexroth Names New CEO of Elmo Motion Control
Ronen Boneh has led the company's product development for 15 years.
September 19, 2023
Industrial Supply 1 60241900ba714 60d247bb46e49 61f0ba31000eb
Staffing Changes
Industrial Supply Company Officially Announces New CEO
Jessica Yurgaitis was named to replace the company's retiring chief executive earlier this year.
September 19, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 08 At 2 39 46 Pm 64822e94c4bf7 64c1889b31ef9
Staffing Changes
Grainger Announces New Human Resources Chief
Matt Fortin most recently served as group vice president for merchandising and supplier management.
September 15, 2023
Pelican Products Inc Vector Logo 61254571b9f51
Staffing Changes
Pelican Products Appoints New CEO
James “JC” Curleigh has more than 30 years experience across multiple well-known consumer brands.
September 15, 2023
Graybar Logo
Staffing Changes
Graybar Elevates Seddon to District VP
Bill Seddon has 26 years with the company.
September 14, 2023