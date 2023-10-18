The Lawless Group Adds Industrial and MEP President

Jay Drummond previously held leadership roles at Stanley Black & Decker and Turtle & Hughes.

Lawless Group
Oct 18, 2023
Jay Drummond.
Jay Drummond.
The Lawless Group

DALLAS — The Lawless Group manufacturers representation agency has hired Jay Drummond as president of its industrial & MEP — mechanical, electrical and plumbing — market verticals. 

As "Pioneers for Growth," Lawless is always evolving to meet industry needs. This includes the development of market verticals to leverage more sales power. This investment enhances the Lawless Group’s commitment to growth and expansion. 

With both a manufacturer and distributor background, Drummond brings over 25 years of experience in commercial sales channels. Drummond was previously at Stanley Black & Decker, where he was vice president of sales-industrial, as well as held several other leadership roles across sales, product development and marketing. Prior, he was at New Jersey-based Turtle & Hughes, an electrical and industrial distributor, where he managed suppliers and implemented integrated supply programs. 

“I feel like it is a natural next step to use my background and knowledge to deliver value at all levels of the supply chain and am excited to join a growth focused company like the Lawless Group.” said Drummond. 

In his new role, Drummond will accelerate sales growth for Lawless represented lines in the industrial MRO and MEP channels. He will help identify new opportunities, leading expansion in these market verticals. His responsibilities will be to collaborate with the Lawless Group regions and corporate team to maximize vertical strategies and opportunities and build market intelligence and expertise for all Lawless regions, customers and end users. In tandem with the corporate marketing team, he will help develop resources and educational training to provide greater capabilities for our customers. 

“Jay’s familiarity with end users, distributors, manufacturers, as well as, buying groups in the channel, make him uniquely qualified to help us grow and exceed the expectations of all our partners,” said Lawless CEO Jack Templin.

Latest in Staffing Changes
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
Sponsored
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
September 29, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 16 At 9 06 02 Am
Jon-Don Names New CEO
October 16, 2023
Pxl 20230914 175304141
Weiler Abrasives Names Global HR VP
October 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 10 At 2 34 35 Pm
MiddleGround Capital Adds New Partner
October 10, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 10 16 At 9 06 02 Am
Staffing Changes
Jon-Don Names New CEO
Pxl 20230914 175304141
Staffing Changes
Weiler Abrasives Names Global HR VP
Screen Shot 2023 10 10 At 2 34 35 Pm
Staffing Changes
MiddleGround Capital Adds New Partner
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
Sponsored
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
More in Staffing Changes
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
Sponsored
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
It is estimated that businesses in manufacturing and distribution will face a gap of 2.4 million open jobs by 2028. This survey report covers what businesses can do to prepare for a recession, how to think about recruiting Gen Z, automating necessary processes, and more.
September 29, 2023
Pxl 20230914 175304141
Staffing Changes
Weiler Abrasives Names Global HR VP
Lynn Rich most recently led sales strategy and planning at Vertiv.
October 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 10 At 2 34 35 Pm
Staffing Changes
MiddleGround Capital Adds New Partner
Christopher Speight will oversee the fund's accounting functions.
October 10, 2023
Pxl 20230914 175450495
Staffing Changes
Starrett Appoints U.S. Territory Managers
The new hires are joining the company from Grainger and John Deere.
October 10, 2023
Blackhawk
Operations
BlackHawk Appoints Mfg Expert to Drive Growth
This newly created role will lead efforts to integrate and optimize the manufacturing operations of the company’s recently acquired companies.
October 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 26 At 2 53 36 Pm
Staffing Changes
White Cap CEO Announces Retirement; Company President Promoted
John Stegeman will step down as chief executive early next year.
September 26, 2023
Delivery Truck Image 1024x838
Staffing Changes
HD Supply Appoints Marc Brown as CEO
Brown joined parent company The Home Depot in 1998.
September 26, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 21 At 2 53 15 Pm
Staffing Changes
Pfannenberg Names New Director of Channel and Representatives
Barbara Ross will focus on strategically aligning with the company's independent representative partners.
September 21, 2023
Sean Okada Portrait
Staffing Changes
Makita U.S.A. Names New President, CEO
Sean Okada comes to the U.S. after seven years as president of Makita Australia.
September 21, 2023
Bosch Rexroth Ag Lohr Am Main Maria Theresien Str 23 1600x400
Staffing Changes
Bosch Rexroth Names New CEO of Elmo Motion Control
Ronen Boneh has led the company's product development for 15 years.
September 19, 2023
Industrial Supply 1 60241900ba714 60d247bb46e49 61f0ba31000eb
Staffing Changes
Industrial Supply Company Officially Announces New CEO
Jessica Yurgaitis was named to replace the company's retiring chief executive earlier this year.
September 19, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 08 At 2 39 46 Pm 64822e94c4bf7 64c1889b31ef9
Staffing Changes
Grainger Announces New Human Resources Chief
Matt Fortin most recently served as group vice president for merchandising and supplier management.
September 15, 2023
Pelican Products Inc Vector Logo 61254571b9f51
Staffing Changes
Pelican Products Appoints New CEO
James “JC” Curleigh has more than 30 years experience across multiple well-known consumer brands.
September 15, 2023
Graybar Logo
Staffing Changes
Graybar Elevates Seddon to District VP
Bill Seddon has 26 years with the company.
September 14, 2023
Dsg125 Esop Meeting 8
Staffing Changes
Dakota Supply Group Names Chief Digital Officer
Stephan Fulop previously helped build digital experiences in the retail and healthcare sectors.
September 12, 2023