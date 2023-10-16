Jon-Don Names New CEO

Eric Royse most recently served as CEO of Continental Battery Systems.

Jon-Don
Oct 16, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 16 At 9 06 02 Am
Jon-Don

CHICAGO — Jon-Don, a leading supplier of commercial supplies, equipment, consumables and know-how to specialty contractors, has welcomed Eric Royse as the new chief executive officer.

Royse has been a member of the Jon-Don board for two years and is a seasoned distribution executive with over 25 years of experience in several different industries. Most recently, he was CEO at Continental Battery Systems for over five years. 

At Continental, he transformed a small, localized family-owned battery distribution business into the largest wholly owned independent seller of batteries and battery accessories in North America with the most diverse product, channel and customer profile. The business increased 10-fold during Royse's tenure, providing outstanding opportunities for employees, customers and supply partners. 

Royse is a growth and commercial-oriented CEO with an impressive track record. He leads with passion, energy, and constant positive reinforcement. Royse is customer-centric in every sense of the expression and will bring his experience and "find a way" attitude to Jon-Don.

"I am excited and honored to have this opportunity to lead such a great organization," said Royse. "Jon-Don provides essential products and services and has a market reputation to be proud of. I am confident we will provide an excellent growth platform for our team members, customers, suppliers and investors."

Latest in Staffing Changes
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
Sponsored
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
September 29, 2023
Pxl 20230914 175304141
Weiler Abrasives Names Global HR VP
October 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 10 At 2 34 35 Pm
MiddleGround Capital Adds New Partner
October 10, 2023
Pxl 20230914 175450495
Starrett Appoints U.S. Territory Managers
October 10, 2023
Related Stories
Pxl 20230914 175304141
Staffing Changes
Weiler Abrasives Names Global HR VP
Screen Shot 2023 10 10 At 2 34 35 Pm
Staffing Changes
MiddleGround Capital Adds New Partner
Pxl 20230914 175450495
Staffing Changes
Starrett Appoints U.S. Territory Managers
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
Sponsored
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
More in Staffing Changes
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
Sponsored
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
91% of manufacturers and 79% of distributors still process documents manually, according to our new research. Is your company still relying on manual processing for critical documents like purchase orders and AP invoices? Automation could be a key competitive differentiator during a downturn.
September 29, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 10 At 2 34 35 Pm
Staffing Changes
MiddleGround Capital Adds New Partner
Christopher Speight will oversee the fund's accounting functions.
October 10, 2023
Pxl 20230914 175450495
Staffing Changes
Starrett Appoints U.S. Territory Managers
The new hires are joining the company from Grainger and John Deere.
October 10, 2023
Blackhawk
Operations
BlackHawk Appoints Mfg Expert to Drive Growth
This newly created role will lead efforts to integrate and optimize the manufacturing operations of the company’s recently acquired companies.
October 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 26 At 2 53 36 Pm
Staffing Changes
White Cap CEO Announces Retirement; Company President Promoted
John Stegeman will step down as chief executive early next year.
September 26, 2023
Delivery Truck Image 1024x838
Staffing Changes
HD Supply Appoints Marc Brown as CEO
Brown joined parent company The Home Depot in 1998.
September 26, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 21 At 2 53 15 Pm
Staffing Changes
Pfannenberg Names New Director of Channel and Representatives
Barbara Ross will focus on strategically aligning with the company's independent representative partners.
September 21, 2023
Sean Okada Portrait
Staffing Changes
Makita U.S.A. Names New President, CEO
Sean Okada comes to the U.S. after seven years as president of Makita Australia.
September 21, 2023
Bosch Rexroth Ag Lohr Am Main Maria Theresien Str 23 1600x400
Staffing Changes
Bosch Rexroth Names New CEO of Elmo Motion Control
Ronen Boneh has led the company's product development for 15 years.
September 19, 2023
Industrial Supply 1 60241900ba714 60d247bb46e49 61f0ba31000eb
Staffing Changes
Industrial Supply Company Officially Announces New CEO
Jessica Yurgaitis was named to replace the company's retiring chief executive earlier this year.
September 19, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 08 At 2 39 46 Pm 64822e94c4bf7 64c1889b31ef9
Staffing Changes
Grainger Announces New Human Resources Chief
Matt Fortin most recently served as group vice president for merchandising and supplier management.
September 15, 2023
Pelican Products Inc Vector Logo 61254571b9f51
Staffing Changes
Pelican Products Appoints New CEO
James “JC” Curleigh has more than 30 years experience across multiple well-known consumer brands.
September 15, 2023
Graybar Logo
Staffing Changes
Graybar Elevates Seddon to District VP
Bill Seddon has 26 years with the company.
September 14, 2023
Dsg125 Esop Meeting 8
Staffing Changes
Dakota Supply Group Names Chief Digital Officer
Stephan Fulop previously helped build digital experiences in the retail and healthcare sectors.
September 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 07 At 3 35 03 Pm
Staffing Changes
Longtime Illinois Tool Works CEO to Step Down
The company's vice chairman will become president and CEO beginning next year.
September 7, 2023