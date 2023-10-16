Jon-Don Names New CEO

CHICAGO — Jon-Don, a leading supplier of commercial supplies, equipment, consumables and know-how to specialty contractors, has welcomed Eric Royse as the new chief executive officer.

Royse has been a member of the Jon-Don board for two years and is a seasoned distribution executive with over 25 years of experience in several different industries. Most recently, he was CEO at Continental Battery Systems for over five years.

At Continental, he transformed a small, localized family-owned battery distribution business into the largest wholly owned independent seller of batteries and battery accessories in North America with the most diverse product, channel and customer profile. The business increased 10-fold during Royse's tenure, providing outstanding opportunities for employees, customers and supply partners.

Royse is a growth and commercial-oriented CEO with an impressive track record. He leads with passion, energy, and constant positive reinforcement. Royse is customer-centric in every sense of the expression and will bring his experience and "find a way" attitude to Jon-Don.

"I am excited and honored to have this opportunity to lead such a great organization," said Royse. "Jon-Don provides essential products and services and has a market reputation to be proud of. I am confident we will provide an excellent growth platform for our team members, customers, suppliers and investors."