Starrett Appoints U.S. Territory Managers

ATHOL, Mass. – The L.S. Starrett Company, a leading global manufacturer of precision measuring tools and gages, metrology systems, saw blades, power tool accessories and more, recently appointed Coby Villegas and Christopher U’Glay as territory managers in the U.S.

Villegas will cover southern Texas and southern Louisiana, and U’Glay will cover New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and eastern Pennsylvania.

“We are very pleased to welcome Coby and Christopher to the company,” said Michael Connor, sales and marketing director, North America, Starrett Industrial Products. “Their respective backgrounds in sales, distribution and manufacturing will provide them each with a strong foundation to manage and support their territories.”

Villegas has over 20 years of manufacturing and project management experience, and has also spent 10 years as a Civil Affairs Specialist in the United States Army. Prior to joining Starrett, he was with Grainger in a metalworking sales role managing Houston and surrounding areas. Villegas resides in Houston with his family.

U’Glay has 27 years of territory sales and sales management experience in commercial and industrial distribution, including the past 10 years representing John Deere in northern New Jersey. U’Glay resides in Pennsylvania with his family.