Makita U.S.A. Names New President, CEO

Sean Okada comes to the U.S. after seven years as president of Makita Australia.

Makita
Sep 21, 2023
Sean Okada Portrait
Makita

LA MIRADA, Calif. — Makita, a leading global manufacturer of power tools, outdoor power equipment and accessories, announced the appointment of a seasoned industry leader as its new president and CEO.

The company is excited to welcome Sean Okada to lead Makita's continued growth and success in the U.S.

Okada brings a wealth of experience and perspective to Makita U.S.A. Inc. He comes to the United States after seven years as president of Makita Australia. He also held leadership positions at Makita United Kingdom and Makita Gulf in Dubai.

"We are pleased to welcome Sean Okada to Makita U.S.A.," said Rich Chapman, senior executive vice president of sales, Makita U.S.A. Inc. "His extensive experience and strategic approach to business make him the ideal leader to take the company into its next chapter of growth and innovation."

As the new president, Okada will drive the company's strategic initiatives, foster innovation, and expand market presence while upholding Makita's commitment to sustainability and social responsibility.

Key initiatives include an accelerated expansion of the 40V | 80V max XGT System of equipment and tools, which will push cordless technology into more professional applications and allow contractors to remove cords and gas cans from job sites. In the accessory category, Makita will offer more premium solutions including new Impact XPS Insert Bits and Fastening Accessories with patented torsion-zone technology for best-in-class performance and durability. Okada will also focus on the company’s highest standards in distribution, training, and after-sales service.

"I am honored to join Makita here in the United States, the most competitive power tool market in the world,” said Okada. “I look forward to building upon the foundation of success established by my predecessor, Terry Nozawa, and working closely with our talented team to exceed the expectations of our dealer partners and end users."

Okada’s arrival follows significant Makita expansion and growth in the U.S. In the past five years, Makita has constructed over 1 million square feet of distribution, warehouse and service space, as well as dedicated training centers in three new state-of-the-art facilities in Reno, Nevada, Wilmer, Texas, and Flowery Branch, Georgia. The new distribution network is designed to best serve dealer partners and end users across the U.S.

