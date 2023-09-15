Grainger Announces New Human Resources Chief

Matt Fortin most recently served as group vice president for merchandising and supplier management.

W.W. Grainger Inc.
Sep 15, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 08 At 2 39 46 Pm 64822e94c4bf7 64c1889b31ef9

CHICAGO — Grainger this week announced the appointment of Matt Fortin as senior vice president and chief human resources officer effective Wednesday.

With this appointment, Fortin will join the Grainger leadership team.

"With nearly two decades of experience in roles across Grainger, Matt brings an innate understanding of our business and our diverse team member populations," said D.G. Macpherson, chairman and CEO of Grainger. "Grainger is frequently recognized for its culture, where our team members are valued, comfortable being themselves, and encouraged to voice their opinions. I believe Matt will be a champion for the team member experience and the customers and communities we are privileged to serve."

Fortin joined Grainger in 2006 and most recently served as the group vice president for the merchandising and supplier management function, leading the team responsible for building and publishing Grainger's product assortment. He has held roles of increasing responsibility across Grainger's supply chain and led the company's sourcing and commercial operations in China.

Prior to joining Grainger, he spent 16 years at General Motors progressing through leadership roles in manufacturing, purchasing, continuous improvement and general management.

Fortin graduated from the University of Dayton with a bachelor's degree in management information systems and graduated as a General Motors Fellow with an MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management. He has held board positions with both the Midwest Red Cross chapter and El Valor, a nonprofit serving at-risk children and adults in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood. He is currently the executive sponsor for the Asian and Pacific Islander Business Resource Group at Grainger.

Latest in Staffing Changes
Screen Shot 2023 06 08 At 2 39 46 Pm 64822e94c4bf7 64c1889b31ef9
Grainger Announces New Human Resources Chief
September 15, 2023
Pelican Products Inc Vector Logo 61254571b9f51
Pelican Products Appoints New CEO
September 15, 2023
Graybar Logo
Graybar Elevates Seddon to District VP
September 14, 2023
Dsg125 Esop Meeting 8
Dakota Supply Group Names Chief Digital Officer
September 12, 2023
Related Stories
Pelican Products Inc Vector Logo 61254571b9f51
Staffing Changes
Pelican Products Appoints New CEO
Graybar Logo
Staffing Changes
Graybar Elevates Seddon to District VP
Dsg125 Esop Meeting 8
Staffing Changes
Dakota Supply Group Names Chief Digital Officer
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
Sponsored
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
More in Staffing Changes
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
Sponsored
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
91% of manufacturers and 79% of distributors still process documents manually, according to our new research. Is your company still relying on manual processing for critical documents like purchase orders and AP invoices? Automation could be a key competitive differentiator during a downturn.
September 1, 2023
Graybar Logo
Staffing Changes
Graybar Elevates Seddon to District VP
Bill Seddon has 26 years with the company.
September 14, 2023
Dsg125 Esop Meeting 8
Staffing Changes
Dakota Supply Group Names Chief Digital Officer
Stephan Fulop previously helped build digital experiences in the retail and healthcare sectors.
September 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 07 At 3 35 03 Pm
Staffing Changes
Longtime Illinois Tool Works CEO to Step Down
The company's vice chairman will become president and CEO beginning next year.
September 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 06 At 1 55 43 Pm
Staffing Changes
Seco Names Sustainability Executive
Maria Blomqvist also joins the company's management group.
September 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 05 At 8 51 36 Am
Staffing Changes
Echelon Supply and Service Appoints Chief Commercial Officer
Mike Braucher will oversee branch operations in U.S. and Canada, as well as the All-Serv Industrial and Berg Nelson businesses.
September 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 01 At 10 44 25 Am
Staffing Changes
Anyseals Adds New Sales Director, Inside Sales Rep
Austin Walker joins the newly created sales director role from Greene Tweed.
September 1, 2023
I Stock 1044326612
Staffing Changes
3M Names New President and CFO
The company also named the CEO of its forthcoming independent health care business.
August 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 30 At 2 42 49 Pm
Staffing Changes
SureWerx Appoints New CFO
Steve Alden joins the safety gear supplier from Culligan International.
August 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 25 At 2 51 03 Pm
Staffing Changes
Henkel Announces North America President
Pernille Lind Olsen succeeds the retired Steven Essick.
August 25, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 23 At 2 37 00 Pm
Staffing Changes
Fasnap Names New President
The fastener supplier also announced a new COO and operations director.
August 23, 2023
Starretta 5df266e9ad8cd
Staffing Changes
Starrett Names North America Strategic Accounts Manager
Seth Downing replaces Michael Connor, who was promoted to sales and marketing director.
August 22, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 12 13 39 Pm 631a22d68cb2f 64b99279768a6
Staffing Changes
Kodiak Building Partners Names Northeast VP
Bret Kelly will oversee Goodrich Lumber, New England Building Supply, Ricci Lumber and Shepley Wood.
August 21, 2023
Screenshot 2023 08 18 3 03 06 Pm
Staffing Changes
Stratford-Cambridge Names New President of Speedgrip Chuck
Matthew Mayer was appointed to the position last year.
August 18, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 11 At 1 25 08 Pm
Staffing Changes
Incora Appoints New EVP of Global Hardware
Kevin Matthies joins the company from Spirit Aerosystems.
August 11, 2023