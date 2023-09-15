Pelican Products Appoints New CEO

TORRANCE, Calif. — Pelican Products, Inc., a global leader in rugged, mission-critical protective cases, coolers, outdoor accessories, and temperature-controlled packaging, announced the appointment of James “JC” Curleigh as the company’s new chief executive officer.

Curleigh brings a wealth of experience that will guide the company through its next phase of growth and innovation. With over 30 years of experience in high-powered brands such as M&M Mars, Salomon Sports, TaylorMade Golf, Keen Footwear, Levi’s Apparel and most recently Gibson Guitars, Curleigh is well-equipped to help lead Pelican to new heights. His visionary leadership and ability to adapt to changing market dynamics align seamlessly with Pelican’s commitment to delivering exceptional products and experiences to its global customer base.

“JC brings deep consumer and commercial experience to Pelican, a brand that has built tremendous loyalty and is now ready for the next stage of growth,” said Brandon Crawley, interim CEO of Pelican and managing director at Platinum Equity, which acquired Pelican in 2021. “Pelican’s well-deserved reputation in protective cases lays the groundwork for development of a more diverse product set. JC is the right leader to continue to broaden Pelican’s reach and leverage its core strengths to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the industry.”

Curleigh’s expertise will play a pivotal role in advancing Pelican’s mission, leading the strategic direction, focusing on product innovation, driving customer engagement, and accelerating market expansion. As a forward-looking leader, JC aims to leverage emerging technologies and trends to keep Pelican at the forefront of the industry.

“The opportunity to lead another iconic brand confidently into the future is very exciting for me professionally and personally,” said Curleigh. “I look forward to leading the team to further unlock the potential of the Pelican brand with the right balance of insights, inspiration and innovation.”

Randy Hetrick, veteran Navy SEAL Officer and founder of TRX & OutFit, added, “I have relied on Pelican products to protect our precious cargo as a Navy SEAL and I have been a big fan of JC’s leadership accomplishments at some of the world’s most iconic brands, so I am excited to see this powerful combination connect to shape the future of Pelican.”