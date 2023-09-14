Graybar Elevates Seddon to District VP

Bill Seddon has 26 years with the company.

Sep 14, 2023
ST. LOUIS, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, has named Bill Seddon as District Vice President for the company's Atlanta District.

Seddon joined Graybar in 1997 and successfully advanced through roles in sales, technology, product management, business management and operations. He most recently served as Director of Operations in Atlanta. As District Vice President, he will lead Graybar's business operations in a territory that includes Georgia and Alabama, along with portions of Florida, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee.

"We congratulate Bill on his promotion," said Graybar Senior Vice President and General Manager Dennis DeSousa. "During his 26 years with Graybar, Bill has demonstrated a passion for our customers, a focus on growth, and a remarkable ability to achieve results. I am confident that he will provide strong leadership as we seek to expand our business and serve our customers in this region."  

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 325 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network, automate and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

