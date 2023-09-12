Dakota Supply Group Names Chief Digital Officer

Stephan Fulop previously helped build digital experiences in the retail and healthcare sectors.

Dakota Supply Group
Sep 12, 2023
Dsg125 Esop Meeting 8
Dakota Supply Group

FARGO, N.D. — Dakota Supply Group announced that Stephan Fulop has joined DSG as its chief digital officer.

Fulop will be responsible for leading an ongoing digital transformation at DSG, differentiating its customer experience, and harnessing enterprise data to drive the organization as a leader in the industry.

Prior to DSG, Stephan spent his career building premium digital experiences in retail and healthcare. He most recently served as senior vice president of enterprise capabilities at Optum, where he scaled consumer personalization, launched a new website and mobile app, and blended the online and in-person care management of end users. He also served in corporate management at Target Corporation, where he led technical architecture initiatives, optimized the end-user online shopping experience, and drove targeted advertising and other significant digital marketing projects.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stephan as the newest member of our executive leadership team.” said Paul Kennedy, DSG president and CEO. “His digital expertise and emphasis on collaboration is the perfect combination to help drive our digital transformation and our business into the future.”

“I am honored to join the employee owners at DSG,” said Fulop. “The opportunity to support a successful and historic business grow into its bright future is unique. I cannot wait to partner with our employee owners and customers on the exciting journey ahead.”

Stephan earned his undergraduate degree in marketing and international business from the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg and his MBA, with an emphasis in marketing and financial analysis, from Texas A&M University.

Screen Shot 2023 09 07 At 3 35 03 Pm
Longtime Illinois Tool Works CEO to Step Down
September 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 06 At 1 55 43 Pm
Seco Names Sustainability Executive
September 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 05 At 8 51 36 Am
Echelon Supply and Service Appoints Chief Commercial Officer
September 5, 2023
