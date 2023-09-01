Anyseals Adds New Sales Director, Inside Sales Rep

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio — anyseals Inc. has named Austin Walker sales director and Zachary Moncrieff inside sales representative.

In his newly created role, seasoned seal professional and industry specialist, Walker will assist in leading the implementation of enhanced outside and inside sales activities, which includes driving awareness of anyseals products and capabilities across the company’s sales regions.

Moncrieff will support anyseals’ commitment to delivering world-class customer service.

Walker comes to anyseals from global sealing solutions manufacturer Greene Tweed, where he was a territory manager for the central U.S., executing sales and marketing tactics to support the business strategy. While working for the company, he maintained customer relationships and identified new customers and product opportunities. Previously, Walker worked as a regional sales manager for Hercules OEM Group and Dichtomatik Americas.

Moncrieff comes to anyseals from an inside sales role at Freudenberg Sealing Technologies. His global seal manufacturing inventory management and customer service experience will be leveraged to help anyseals deliver continued top-tier customer support with improvements made within the U.S. warehouse.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to have Austin Walker and Zachary Moncrieff join anyseals as we look to leverage high-end talent to support and scale the company’s growth,” said Scott Rassett, CEO of anyseals Inc. “They both bring unique professional skills and expertise to their roles. I am confident they will help anyseals continue its streak of year-over-year growth while developing the organization into an industry-leading solutions provider for the sealing distribution market.”