Fasnap Names New President

The fastener supplier also announced a new COO and operations director.

Industrial Distribution staff
Aug 23, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 23 At 2 37 00 Pm

Indiana fastener supplier Fasnap Corp. on Tuesday announced that its board unanimously elected Jeff Kendell to serve as the company's new president.

Kendell was first hired by the company in 2002 following an attempt to sell computer supplies to Fasnap. He moved from its IT department to sales, eventually managing multiple sales territories.

The company also named Joe Killingbeck as chief operating officer and Dave Freshour as director of operations. Ryan Grady will remain Fasnap's national sales and marketing director, and Jason Grooms will serve as its vice president of finance and administration.

In a company blog post, Kendell said the promotions of Killingbeck and Freshour represented "an important step in aligning the leadership team with the Fasnap strategic goals."

Latest in Staffing Changes
How Distributors Can Compete with the B2B E-Commerce Giants
Sponsored
How Distributors Can Compete with the B2B E-Commerce Giants
August 1, 2023
Starretta 5df266e9ad8cd
Starrett Names North America Strategic Accounts Manager
August 22, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 12 13 39 Pm 631a22d68cb2f 64b99279768a6
Kodiak Building Partners Names Northeast VP
August 21, 2023
Screenshot 2023 08 18 3 03 06 Pm
Stratford-Cambridge Names New President of Speedgrip Chuck
August 18, 2023
Related Stories
Starretta 5df266e9ad8cd
Staffing Changes
Starrett Names North America Strategic Accounts Manager
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 12 13 39 Pm 631a22d68cb2f 64b99279768a6
Staffing Changes
Kodiak Building Partners Names Northeast VP
Screenshot 2023 08 18 3 03 06 Pm
Staffing Changes
Stratford-Cambridge Names New President of Speedgrip Chuck
B2B E-Commerce: How to Navigate The Future of Distribution
Sponsored
B2B E-Commerce: How to Navigate The Future of Distribution
More in Staffing Changes
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 18, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 12 13 39 Pm 631a22d68cb2f 64b99279768a6
Staffing Changes
Kodiak Building Partners Names Northeast VP
Bret Kelly will oversee Goodrich Lumber, New England Building Supply, Ricci Lumber and Shepley Wood.
August 21, 2023
Screenshot 2023 08 18 3 03 06 Pm
Staffing Changes
Stratford-Cambridge Names New President of Speedgrip Chuck
Matthew Mayer was appointed to the position last year.
August 18, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 11 At 1 25 08 Pm
Staffing Changes
Incora Appoints New EVP of Global Hardware
Kevin Matthies joins the company from Spirit Aerosystems.
August 11, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 10 At 2 44 22 Pm
Staffing Changes
Evergreen Supply Network CEO Resigns
Evergreen said its board and former CEO Bill Ward came to a "mutual agreement."
August 10, 2023
Innovation Center 1570 630
Staffing Changes
ITT Names President of Industrial Process Division
Fernando Roland succeeds David Steblein, who retired after more than 30 years with the company.
August 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 08 At 2 39 46 Pm 64822e94c4bf7
Staffing Changes
Former Tech Executive Joins Grainger Board
He previously served as chief financial officer at Intel, Qualcomm and Applied Materials.
July 26, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 22 At 3 18 35 Pm 646bce313144d
Staffing Changes
Sellars Adds Vice President of Marketing
Michelle Gross will lead Sellars’ marketing team as it enters new segments and introduces new products.
July 26, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 12 13 39 Pm 631a22d68cb2f
Staffing Changes
Kodiak Building Partners COO to Take Advisory Role
Mark Garboski announced that he is stepping back for health reasons.
July 20, 2023
Screenshot 2023 01 04 2 19 19 Pm 63b5df622cdd9 63f90d5db3599
Staffing Changes
SureWerx Adds Supply Chain Exec
The supplier named Eric Fouts as its new vice president, global supply chain.
July 19, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 17 At 1 30 25 Pm
Staffing Changes
Martin Inc. Names IT, Operations Executive
Scott Feldbush will be responsible for spearheading the company's technological advancements.
July 17, 2023
Layer 9 63c5be603e63b 63e2b96aabc59
Staffing Changes
Industrial Supply Co. CEO to Retire; Company President Promoted
The Utah-based distributor also named a new chief financial officer.
July 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 10 At 4 04 24 Pm 640ba977aecd1
Staffing Changes
Graybar Names M&A Executive
Christopher Burrow will add acquisitions to his current financial planning role.
June 29, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 28 At 2 01 05 Pm
Staffing Changes
IKO Appoints National Distribution Sales Manager
Jeff Williams joins the company after nearly a decade with SKF.
June 28, 2023
Se Hive 779 2560x600
Staffing Changes
Schneider Electric Names Global Home & Distribution Executive
Michael Lotfy Gierges will lead Schneider's efforts in the "Electricity 4.0" revolution.
June 23, 2023