Schneider Electric Names Global Home & Distribution Executive

BOSTON — Schneider Electric has announced the appointment of Michael Lotfy Gierges as executive vice president for its global Home & Distribution division.

Working from Schneider’s U.S. headquarters in Boston, Gierges will lead Schneider Electric’s drive to bring the Electricity 4.0 revolution to homes through enhanced electrification and digitalization. With homes producing 20% of greenhouse gas emissions, Schneider’s Home & Distribution teams across the globe are focusing on delivering innovative Home Energy Management Solutions to try to bring about a zero-carbon future and help consumers reach their energy and sustainability goals.

After joining the company as senior vice president of power products in North and Central America just over a year ago, Gierges is Schneider Electric’s youngest executive to lead a global business division. He will report to Executive Vice President of Energy Management Olivier Blum.

“At a time where digitization is more crucial than ever as we face the climate crisis, it’s critical to maximize energy efficiency and sustainability inside our homes with smart energy solutions,” said Blum. “Michael’s extensive professional experience, as well as his passionate commitment to sustainable business and net-zero targets, will enable us to continue enhancing living spaces while optimizing operations to better meet ongoing customer needs.”

Under Gierges’ leadership, the Home & Distribution division will leverage Schneider Electric’s innovation to empower homeowners and tenants to make their homes efficient, resilient and sustainable. In close partnership with distributors, retailers, electricians, home builders and interior designers, Gierges will lead the Home and Distribution division in bringing Schneider Electric’s solutions to end customers.

“As homes evolve, so must the technology within them. We are committed to creating homes that are geared for the Electricity 4.0 era to be net-zero, using our safe, future-proof and scalable solutions,” Gierges said. “Homes need to be adapted to the households’ activities, needs, and preferences while lowering their impact on the planet. We want to empower our customers to create their home of the future, today – a home that is efficient, resilient and more sustainable.”

Gierges brings more than 20 years of professional experience to this new position. In his previous role, he was Senior Vice President of Power Products for the North American Hub where he oversaw the business unit portfolio’s double-digit growth in sales and launched five innovative products to the electrical industry. Additionally, Gierges was instrumental in spearheading DE&I initiatives for the Schneider Electric Power Products division.