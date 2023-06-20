MSC Names Investor Relations Executive

Ryan Mills will succeed the retiring John Chironna.

MSC Industrial Supply Co.
Jun 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 20 At 4 04 56 Pm
MSC

MELVILLE, N.Y. and DAVIDSON, N.C. — MSC Industrial Supply, a leading distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations products and services, announced that Ryan Mills will join the company as head of investor relations, effective June 19.

In this role, Mills will manage and coordinate communication of the company's financial results and serve as the primary point of contact to the analyst and investor communities.

Mills will report to Kristen Actis-Grande, executive vice president and chief financial officer. He succeeds John Chironna, who has retired after 11 successful years with MSC.

Mills brings 10 years of financial and industry experience through various investor relations roles at Kennametal and American Electric Power, as well as at KeyBanc Capital Markets, where he supported coverage of the industrial distribution industry. Mills joins the company from an investor relations advisory firm, where he served as a lead advisor developing best-in-class IR programs and providing strategic guidance across all areas of communication for capital markets.

Mills holds a BS degree in Business Administration from Youngstown State University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He will be based at the Davidson, North Carolina, office.

"We are thrilled to have Ryan join the MSC team," Actis-Grande said. "He has a proven track record of applying his extensive financial and industry experience to effectively communicate and develop relationships with new and existing investors. MSC has a long history of delivering value for shareholders and we are fortunate to have a professional of Ryan's caliber leading our investor relations efforts going forward."

