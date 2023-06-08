ERIKS North America Appoints Vice President of Key Markets

PITTSBURGH — ERIKS North America on Tuesday announced Terry Subia’s promotion to vice president of key markets.

With over 35 years of sales experience in the industrial sector, Subia has been an invaluable member of the ERIKS team for the past 18 years, serving as an industry director for the past two years.

“We are thrilled to announce Terry’s well-deserved promotion to Vice President of Key Markets,” said Jeff Crane, CEO of ERIKS North America. “His extensive experience and expertise in the industrial market make him the perfect fit for this role. We are confident that Terry’s strong leadership skills, combined with his customer-centric approach, will guide us in achieving our growth objectives and strengthening our relationships with key customers.”

Subia will oversee a team of highly skilled professionals in his new role. The collaboration and expertise of this team will further bolster ERIKS NA’s capabilities in serving its customers.

“I am honored to take on this new role in the company," Subia said. "I am passionate about building strong partnerships with our customers and driving organic growth. I look forward to working closely with the team to deliver exceptional value and solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”