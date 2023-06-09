Bosch Rexroth CEO Announces Departure

Gregory Gumbs assumed the role in 2020.

Bosch Rexroth
Jun 9, 2023
Bosch Rexroth Ag Lohr Am Main Maria Theresien Str 23
Bosch Rexroth

CHARLOTTE — Bosch Rexroth announced Thursday that President and Chief Executive Officer Gregory Gumbs will leave the company on July 1.

Gumbs, who joined the organization in late 2020, successfully led the increased growth of the North American region to record achievements, improved competitiveness in the region, and established a strong customer-focused and people culture.

“This decision was not taken lightly,” said Gumbs. “I have great respect for the leadership team, our associates and channel partners across North America. I am very confident in the strategy and in our talented team which will ensure continued success and positive outcomes for our customers and the business. It has truly been an honor and privilege for me to serve and lead this team”.

In the interim, Reinhard Schaefer, current executive board member, will join the North American board to support the transition and identify the company’s next regional CEO.

"I would like to thank Gregory Gumbs for his leadership in the region,” said Dr. Steffen Haack, CEO of Bosch Rexroth AG. “The North American region is of critical importance, and the leadership team in the region has a strong foundation to continue the significant growth path we are on.”

Latest in Staffing Changes
Bosch Rexroth Ag Lohr Am Main Maria Theresien Str 23
Bosch Rexroth CEO Announces Departure
June 9, 2023
Eriks Edmonton
ERIKS North America Appoints Vice President of Key Markets
June 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 20 At 3 02 53 Pm 6418bc10f3a45
AFFLINK Names New Chief Executive
June 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 02 At 2 01 16 Pm
IEWC Appoints Infrastructure President
June 2, 2023
Related Stories
Eriks Edmonton
Staffing Changes
ERIKS North America Appoints Vice President of Key Markets
Screen Shot 2023 03 20 At 3 02 53 Pm 6418bc10f3a45
Staffing Changes
AFFLINK Names New Chief Executive
Screen Shot 2023 06 02 At 2 01 16 Pm
Staffing Changes
IEWC Appoints Infrastructure President
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Staffing Changes
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
May 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 20 At 3 02 53 Pm 6418bc10f3a45
Staffing Changes
AFFLINK Names New Chief Executive
The group also announced a new chief financial officer.
June 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 02 At 2 01 16 Pm
Staffing Changes
IEWC Appoints Infrastructure President
Martin Rohde will lead the newly formed business after 25 years in B2B distribution.
June 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 01 At 3 03 36 Pm
Staffing Changes
ERIKS North America Appoints West Region General Manager
Mike Deery most recently led the utility and transportation division at Hexagon Safety and Infrastructure.
June 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 05 04 At 2 38 36 Pm 6272d64e51b35
Staffing Changes
DXP Appoints Chief Accounting Officer
David Molero replaces Eugene Padgett, who resigned last year.
May 26, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 05 09 At 3 11 12 Pm 62797578411c8
Staffing Changes
Curbell Plastics Names Cleveland Business Manager
Johnny Perkins spent years in the metrology, measurement sciences and automation industries.
May 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 23 At 4 11 22 Pm
Staffing Changes
Motion President to Take New Role at Genuine Parts Co.
Randy Breaux will oversee the company's industrial and automotive businesses in North America.
May 23, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 22 At 3 18 35 Pm
Staffing Changes
Sellars Announces New Sales Executives
Both previously worked for von Drehle Corp.
May 22, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 22 At 3 11 59 Pm
Staffing Changes
PIP Promotes Finance Executive to CFO
Sean Weil has been with the company for nine years.
May 22, 2023
3M logo on a screen above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Oct. 24, 2017.
Staffing Changes
3M Fires Longtime Executive for 'Inappropriate Personal Conduct'
Michael Vale was recently promoted to group president and chief business and country officer.
May 15, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 12 At 8 47 50 Am
Staffing Changes
Motion Names New COO, CTO
Both have spent decades with the company.
May 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 08 At 2 20 15 Pm 64594b8175c11
Staffing Changes
Border States Names Chicago Branch Manager
Jeremy Robinson will lead the city's Advance Electrical Supply location.
May 10, 2023
Starretta 5df266e9ad8cd
Staffing Changes
Starrett Appoints Saws, Hand Tools Product Manager
Charles Starrett will be responsible for the company's line of band saw blades and power tool accessories.
May 9, 2023
D2ntf0jv hi2
Staffing Changes
World Electric Supply Names Finance, Supply Chain Executives
Sonepar veteran Ben Austin will lead the Florida subsidiary's supply chain operations.
May 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 18 At 2 28 16 Pm 643eef5fbee41
Staffing Changes
Sonepar Names North America HR Executive
Reina Ohol has been promoted from VP of HR at Sonepar Canada.
May 3, 2023