AFFLINK Names New Chief Executive

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — AFFLINK announced that Michael Wilson is now president and chief executive officer and Chip Shields is the company's new chief financial officer and chief operating officer.

“Michael and Chip have done a tremendous job helping grow the AFFLINK business,” said Patrick Hagerty, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at PFG. “AFFLINK is an important business division for PFG and continues to be a critical resource to its independent members and preferred suppliers. We are excited about the prospects for both short- and long-term success under Michael and Chip’s leadership.”

Before being named president and CEO, Wilson was AFFLINK’s senior vice president, business development. Throughout his 18-year career at AFFLINK, he has led various business units, including:

The industrial packaging division

National accounts

Marketing and events

Indirect

Spend solutions for PFG operating companies.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Mississippi and a master’s degree in writing/public relations from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

“It’s an honor to work alongside Chip and the AFFLINK team to continue driving growth and being a differentiator in the market for our members, suppliers and PFG OpCos,” Wilson said. “We are acutely aware of the responsibility afforded us in these new roles, and we’re committed to being a re-investable business that earns the trust and confidence of our stakeholders every day.”

Prior to his promotion, Shields served as AFFLINK's vice president of finance. He joined AFFLINK in 2002 and has held diverse leadership roles with the company, including finance, operations, outbound call center, and information technology. Previously, Shields spent six years as chief financial officer of Boone Newspapers, a national network of privately held community newspapers.

He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Alabama.

“I’m excited to be taking a greater role in the day-to-day operations of AFFLINK, and I look forward to supporting Michael as our teams continue to deliver results based on the core values we adhere to as an organization,” Shields said.