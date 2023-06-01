ERIKS North America Appoints West Region General Manager

PITTSBURGH — ERIKS North America, a leading distributor of industrial solutions, announced the appointment of Mike Deery as vice president/general manager of its West region.

In this role, Deery will lead ERIKS' sales team in the western part of the United States and focus on driving growth for the organization.

Previously, Deery held the role of vice president and general manager for the utility, communications and transportation business unit at Hexagon Safety and Infrastructure, where he oversaw all aspects of the business from sales, business development, technology, product development, marketing, operations, services and installations. Deery brings a strong background in industrial supplies distribution; he has spent close to 10 years at W.W. Grainger, leading high-performing teams in new business development, corporate accounts (key accounts), and as the Northeast U.S. regional vice president. Deery also led a senior strategic selling team of national account managers (key accounts) across the U.S. at FleetPride, a distributor of heavy-duty truck parts.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike to the ENA team as the region VP/GM for the West region,” said Jeff Crane, CEO of ERIKS North America. “His exceptional leadership skills, industry knowledge and strategic mindset make him a valuable addition to our organization. We are confident that Mike will contribute significantly to the continued growth and success of our company.”

"I’m looking forward to focusing on ERIKS North America’s West Region and continuing the organization’s focus on growth and commitment to customers," Deery said.