Starrett Appoints Saws, Hand Tools Product Manager

ATHOL, Mass. – The L.S. Starrett Company, a leading global manufacturer of precision measuring tools, metrology systems and saw products, announced the appointment of Charles Starrett as product manager, saws and hand tools.

Starrett will be responsible for developing and implementing strategies and tactics to support the sales and marketing of the company’s line of band saw blades and power tool accessory products, including jig and reciprocating saw blades, hacksaw blades and frames, hole saws and other jobsite hand tools.

He will report to Michael Connor, sales and marketing director for North America, industrial products.

Starrett spent five years at Caterpillar Inc. and is a graduate of its Leadership and Technical Development program. During his time at Caterpillar, he worked in various product groups and functional roles including procurement, supply chain, operations and new product introduction. He is a graduate of Miami University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Supply Chain & Operations Management. In addition, he has a Master of Business Administration degree from the Boston College Carroll School of Management.

Charles resides in the Greater Boston area and will be based at the company’s headquarters in Athol, Massachusetts.