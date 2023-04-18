Winsupply Names New Wilcon Corporation President

DAYTON, Ohio — Well-known and respected Dayton construction executive Andrew Goetz has been named the new president of Wilcon Corporation, a Winsupply company, effective April 17.

Goetz joins Wilcon with nearly three decades of experience in the construction industry. Goetz spent most of his career with Shook Construction, most recently serving as executive vice president of building construction. In this role, Goetz made significant contributions to the company's success by leading education, healthcare and industrial projects that have helped grow the Dayton area and beyond. Notable projects include the GE Aviation EPISCenter, Community Tissue Services and Levitt Pavilion.

Goetz is a Dayton native and received his bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of Dayton.

"Winsupply is a well-respected family of companies built on an entrepreneurial spirit and I appreciate their core values," said Goetz. "I look forward to joining the Winsupply team and leading Wilcon Construction to carry on their history of long-term client relationships, safety and quality-build projects."

"Goetz is an experienced construction professional who brings a proven track record of completing quality projects and building lasting relationships," said Bill Tolliver, in-house counsel for Winsupply Real Estate Services. "Andy is an exciting addition to our Dayton based Winsupply family."

For the past 45 years, Wilcon has provided millwork, metal building, and design-build construction services, and will continue to do so under Goetz's guidance. Winsupply is excited to begin working with Goetz and continue its long-standing partnership with Wilcon.