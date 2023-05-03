Sonepar Names North America HR Executive

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Sonepar USA, a subsidiary of Sonepar Group, announced that Reina Ohol has been promoted from vice president of human resources, Sonepar Canada, to senior vice president of human resources, Sonepar North America.

“Reina is recognized for her commitment to fostering a culture that develops high performing teams,” said Rob Taylor, president of Sonepar North America. “She’s done a great job positioning the HR team as a strategic business partner, advancing data driven decision making, developing upskilling and reskilling as well as young talent development programs. I am excited to see the expertise she will bring to help North America navigate the business challenges we face, while providing leadership on the many great initiatives our exceptional human resources team are currently working on.”

With over 20 years of HR experience, having worked for public global conglomerates as well as privately held organizations in Australia, India and Canada, Ohol's experience spans the hospitality, steel trading, healthcare and food industries. Reina graduated from Griffith University in Australia with a bachelor’s in business and a master’s in business administration. Since joining Sonepar Canada in January 2019, Reina has been building and driving the HR strategy in Canada.

Gillian Gurney has been named Ohol’s successor as vice president of human resources, Sonepar Canada. Gillian is a seasoned HR leader having worked for Canadian Tire, CGI, Sofina Foods Inc. and, most recently, Wild Fork Canada. She graduated from York University with her Bachelor of Arts, Honours and her Master of Human Resource Management.