Home Depot Names Longtime Exec to Lead Merchandising

Billy Bastek most recently served as the retailer's senior vice president of hardlines.

The Home Depot
Mar 17, 2023
I Stock 1209677273
iStock

ATLANTA — The Home Depot named William "Billy" Bastek executive vice president of merchandising, effective immediately.

Bastek is a 33-year veteran of The Home Depot and brings tremendous experience to the role, having served in several leadership positions across the merchandising organization. Most recently, he was senior vice president of hardlines, where he was responsible for merchandising and marketing strategies for the hardware and garden departments. Prior to that role, he was merchandising vice president (MVP) of hardware and tools, where he oversaw the growth and transformation of the power tools and automotive departments in stores and online.

Under Bastek's leadership, the merchandising team has led the modernization of the power tools and outdoor power categories, driving an industry-wide shift from corded or gas-powered to battery-powered equipment, with an ecosystem of innovative tools powered by the same battery platforms. He and his team also drove the successful growth of The Home Depot's Halloween and holiday categories both online and in-stores, which have achieved record sell-through over the past several seasons.

"Billy is an experienced merchant, leader and mentor who is known for his innovative approach to merchandising, transforming The Home Depot's product assortment and bringing incredible value to our customers," said Ted Decker, chairman, president and CEO of The Home Depot. "We're fortunate to have a talented bench of senior leaders like Billy, as well as future leaders across the company, and I look forward to working with him in his new and expanded role."

Bastek began his career in 1989 at HD Supply, formerly known as Maintenance Warehouse, which was originally acquired by the company in 1997. He has held various roles of increasing responsibility, including global product merchant, senior merchant, divisional merchandise manager and MVP for building materials.

Bastek replaces Jeff Kinnaird, who has decided to leave The Home Depot.

"Jeff has made significant contributions to The Home Depot since starting in the lumber aisle nearly 27 years ago and progressing through every role in our stores," said Decker. "His leadership of our Canadian division and more recently of our merchandising, marketing and online businesses is greatly appreciated. Jeff has been a champion of our culture and values, and I would like to thank him for his hard work and numerous contributions across his career. I wish him well in his future endeavors."

