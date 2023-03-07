Martin Inc. Names Fastening VP

Kevin Cozine most recently served Optimas Solutions' director of operational excellence.

Martin Inc.
Mar 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 07 At 8 56 31 Am
Martin Inc.

FLORENCE, Ala. — Martin Inc. on Tuesday announced the appointment of Kevin Cozine as the new vice president of sales for Martin Fastening Solutions.

In his new role, Cozine will be responsible for expanding the market share of Martin Fastening Solutions and collaborating with the sales team across all of Martin's lines of business.

Cozine brings extensive experience in operations and sales leadership to his new role. He most recently served as the director of operational excellence at Optimas Solutions, where he led the growth of new customer engagement and expanded the customer engagement team's analytical coverage. Cozine has also held leadership positions at MSC Industrial Supply Co. and H&D Distributors, where he developed and grew key accounts.

"We are excited to welcome Kevin to the Martin team. His experience in operations and sales leadership, as well as his proven track record of developing and growing key accounts, make him the ideal candidate for this position," said Marc Strandquist, executive VP, Fastening. "We are confident that Kevin's expertise and leadership will help us continue to grow and expand our market share in the fastening solutions industry."

Martin Fastening is ISO 9001 certified and a member of the Global Sourcing Alliance and the National Fasteners Distributor Association.

Latest in Staffing Changes
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
Sponsored
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
February 23, 2023
0n3npqof 1sf
Crawford Regional VP Announces Retirement
February 27, 2023
Matt Healy
Schaedler Yesco Names Construction Sales Manager
February 27, 2023
Union Pacific Chairman, President and CEO Lance Fritz after a news conference at the Durham Museum in Omaha, Neb., Feb. 17, 2017.
Union Pacific to Replace CEO Amid Hedge Fund Pressure
February 27, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 01 18 At 8 57 39 Am 63c808f8d0e2f
Staffing Changes
Turtle & Hughes Names Integrated Supply Sales Exec
0n3npqof 1sf
Staffing Changes
Crawford Regional VP Announces Retirement
Matt Healy
Staffing Changes
Schaedler Yesco Names Construction Sales Manager
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
Sponsored
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
More in Staffing Changes
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
January 10, 2023
0n3npqof 1sf
Staffing Changes
Crawford Regional VP Announces Retirement
Tim Horny will retire at the end of next month.
February 27, 2023
Matt Healy
Staffing Changes
Schaedler Yesco Names Construction Sales Manager
The distributor recently created a dedicated team to handle the needs of the residential market.
February 27, 2023
Union Pacific Chairman, President and CEO Lance Fritz after a news conference at the Durham Museum in Omaha, Neb., Feb. 17, 2017.
Staffing Changes
Union Pacific to Replace CEO Amid Hedge Fund Pressure
Soroban Capital has been privately pressuring the railroad to oust its leader at least since last year.
February 27, 2023
Screenshot 2023 01 04 2 19 19 Pm 63b5df622cdd9
Staffing Changes
SureWerx Announces Executive Leadership Changes
Rishi Sharma will succeed the retiring Bill Jeffery as vice president of mergers and acquisitions.
February 24, 2023
Graybar Notag Rgb Hires (2)
Staffing Changes
Graybar Promotes Regional VP, Technology Exec
Andy Ciccone will lead the Richmond district; Mark Hirst was named vice president of technology.
February 23, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 21 At 9 11 15 Am
Staffing Changes
McNaughton-McKay CEO to Retire
The company's current president will succeed him.
February 21, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 09 02 At 11 41 11 Am 6312325e262b7
Staffing Changes
Sonepar Executives Announce Retirements
Mike Smith and Scott Schuenke will depart the company this summer.
February 15, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 12 29 14 Pm 631a26a03e338
Staffing Changes
Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions President to Depart
Christophe Sut will leave the company for a CEO position elsewhere.
February 14, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 10 21 At 11 58 22 Am 6352cfc219e19
Staffing Changes
AD Names New President of AD Member Supply
Current President George Graham will retire at the end of March.
February 10, 2023
Screenshot 2023 02 07 2 30 36 Pm
Staffing Changes
Packer Fastener Owner Named CEO
The company also promoted a new president, COO and CFO.
February 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 06 At 1 17 30 Pm
Staffing Changes
Winsupply Names New President
Jeff Dice will succeed the retiring John McKenzie.
February 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 06 At 9 27 53 Am
Staffing Changes
ERIKS North America Appoints New COO
Michael Pastore most recently served as VP of operations at Kaman Distribution Group.
February 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 02 At 3 58 39 Pm
Staffing Changes
Border States Announces CEO Transition
Jason Seger will succeed the retiring David White next year.
February 2, 2023
Our Company
Staffing Changes
Rockwell Automation Names Supply Chain Chief
Bob Buttermore previously served as general manager of Rockwell's Power Control business.
February 2, 2023