Schaedler Yesco Names Construction Sales Manager

The distributor recently created a dedicated team to handle the needs of the residential market.

Schaedler Yesco Distribution Inc.
Feb 27, 2023
Matt Healy
Matt Healy
Schaedler Yesco

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Schaedler Yesco Distribution Inc. earlier this month announced that Matt Healy will assume the role of residential construction sales manager.

With a stellar reputation for supporting industrial and commercial contractors, Schaedler Yesco has more recently developed an equally positive status in the residential space. In 2022, the company analyzed its offering, pricing and programs to better serve this sometimes under-served market.

The company, with significant results and accolades from customers, has since enhanced its strategy and created a dedicated team specifically in place to handle the needs of the residential market. Using the voice of the customer to guide its plan, Schaedler Yesco has developed a strong program of products and services.

“I’m excited to have complete focus on the residential segment,” said Healy. “So often their specific needs and timelines are simply assumed to be the same as other construction types. We are set up to be their best partner. We’ve got their back.”

Healy has been with Schaedler Yesco since 2019 as a customer experience manager.

