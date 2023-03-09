Fastenal Names Executive VP of Human Resources

WINONA, Minn. — Fastenal Company on Wednesday appointed Noelle J. Oas, JD, as executive vice president of human resources.

In her new role, Oas will oversee several teams that fall under the human resources umbrella: benefits, insurance, payroll, diversity and compliance, and the Fastenal School of Business, the company’s employee training and development division. Oas is in her eighth year with Fastenal; she previously served as director of compliance. Prior to joining Fastenal, she worked in employment law litigation.

Oas is succeeding Reyne K. Wisecup, who recently retired after 34 years with the company. Wisecup’s career exemplified two central themes of the Fastenal story: opportunity and growth. She started as a receptionist in 1988, when the company had just 375 employees and 75 branches. With a willingness to learn and embrace new challenges, she gravitated to the human resources area and took on increasing responsibilities. She eventually went on to lead HR functions for the company as it grew from a Midwest-centered business to a global organization with 22,000-plus employees spread across 26 countries.

In 2000, Reyne was elected to Fastenal’s board of directors, and she will continue to serve as a board member.

“First off, I want to thank Reyne Wisecup for her stewardship of Fastenal’s people-centered culture through many years of change and growth; and, personally, I would like to thank Reyne for years of providing me with great advice,” said Dan Florness, Fastenal’s president and CEO. “I also want to congratulate Noelle Oas on her new role. With her legal acumen and commitment to employee empowerment, the Fastenal ‘Blue Team’ will continue to benefit from strong human resources leadership.”