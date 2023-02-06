ERIKS North America Appoints New COO

PITTSBURGH — ERIKS North America, a leading distributor of fluid and material conveyance solutions for industrial customers, announced Monday that it has appointed Michael Pastore as its chief operating officer.

Pastore brings over 20 years of industrial distribution experience to ERIKS North America and has held executive leadership positions across multiple functional areas. He most recently served as vice president, operations at Kaman Distribution Group and, throughout his career, Pastore has championed excellence in supply chain, branch operations and IT. He brings a proven track record of improving operating efficiencies and service levels.

As COO, Pastore will lead all manufacturing, quality, supply chain, EHS and customer service activities at ERIKS North America. He will also be responsible for setting broad operational goals for the organization, implementing best practices, optimizing inventory management and improving productivity.

"We are thrilled to have Michael join our team as COO," said Jeff Crane, CEO of ERIKS North America. "His track record of success driving operational excellence makes him a valuable asset to our organization. We look forward to the positive impact he will have on our company."

"I am excited to join ERIKS North America and to be a part of an organization that is committed to continuous improvement and outstanding customer service," Pastore said. "I look forward to working with the team to solidify the company’s position as the preferred provider of fluid and material conveyance solutions."