Air Systems International Names Sales Exec

Mick Bowden joined Air Systems nearly 20 years ago.

Air Systems International
Feb 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 02 At 1 50 10 Pm

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Air Systems International announced several team member changes, including the promotion of Mick Bowden to vice president, sales and marketing.

Bowden joined Air Systems in 2004 after starting his industrial sales career with Fastenal. In March 2008, Bowden was promoted to national sales manager.  

Bowden is a fixture at trade shows — AIHce, ASSP, AMMP, FDIC and NSC, to name a few — and always eager to discuss customer applications and solutions. Bowden is also lead trainer and often in the field training distributors and factory representatives. He also visits customer work sites to diagnose issues related to confined space ventilation/respiratory protection, while offering off the shelf and custom solutions.  

Bowden started his career in the U.S. Coast Guard prior to entering the safety industry. We congratulate Bowden on his promotion and wish him the best in his new position.

At the end of December, two long time employees departed the company: 

  • Mike Fugere, international sales coordinator; international distributors can now use ASI@airsystems.com for international inquiries and support.
  • Lisa Hobbs, order entry administrator

We wish Mike and Lisa good luck on their new career paths.

Latest in Staffing Changes
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
January 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 02 At 1 50 10 Pm
Air Systems International Names Sales Exec
February 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 27 At 1 25 04 Pm
Tenneco Executive Named Dayco Aftermarket and Belts CEO
January 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 25 At 1 28 35 Pm
Stanley Black & Decker Appoints New CFO
January 25, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 02 02 At 3 58 39 Pm
Staffing Changes
Border States Announces CEO Transition
Our Company
Staffing Changes
Rockwell Automation Names Supply Chain Chief
Screen Shot 2023 01 27 At 1 25 04 Pm
Staffing Changes
Tenneco Executive Named Dayco Aftermarket and Belts CEO
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Staffing Changes
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
January 31, 2023
Our Company
Staffing Changes
Rockwell Automation Names Supply Chain Chief
Bob Buttermore previously served as general manager of Rockwell's Power Control business.
February 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 27 At 1 25 04 Pm
Staffing Changes
Tenneco Executive Named Dayco Aftermarket and Belts CEO
Craig Frohock will be responsible for the business' global operations and strategic direction.
January 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 25 At 1 28 35 Pm
Staffing Changes
Stanley Black & Decker Appoints New CFO
Patrick Hallinan previously served as executive vice president and CFO at Fortune Brands Innovations.
January 25, 2023
Three Exec Announcement 1200 628
Staffing Changes
Jon-Don Announces New Executive Appointments
The company named new marketing, HR and concrete business leaders.
January 25, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 24 At 12 39 21 Pm
Staffing Changes
Crescent Electric Supply Names Industrial Sales Director
The newly created role will be responsible for industrial sales growth.
January 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 20 At 11 28 54 Am
Staffing Changes
Wilmar Appoints ESAB Executive as CEO
Ken Hartman previously held posts at Stanley Black & Decker, Thermo King and Snap-On Tools.
January 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 20 At 11 20 59 Am
Staffing Changes
Protective Industrial Products Names Holtz CEO
Holtz joined PIP as president last year.
January 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 18 At 8 57 39 Am
Staffing Changes
Turtle & Hughes Names Electrical Distribution Sales Manager
Michael Vitiello is a 13-year veteran of Eaton Corp.
January 18, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 13 At 3 04 59 Pm
Staffing Changes
Winsupply President Announces Retirement
John McKenzie will depart the company after 27 years.
January 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 13 At 2 46 59 Pm
Staffing Changes
Eaton Names New Electrical, Vehicle Executives
Mike Yelton will succeed the retiring Brian Brickhouse as president of its Americas electrical operations.
January 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 11 At 1 36 21 Pm
Supply Chain
Builders FirstSource Names New CEO
Dave Rush had served in the role on an interim basis since mid-November.
January 11, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 11 At 1 27 24 Pm
Staffing Changes
CRC Industries Appoints Mazzanti as CEO
He succeeds Perry Cozzone, who retired at the end of the year.
January 11, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 09 At 1 46 03 Pm
Staffing Changes
Bosch Tools Names North America President, CEO
He will be responsible for the Robert Bosch Power Tools, Measuring Tools, Dremel and RotoZip brands.
January 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 05 At 3 50 51 Pm
Staffing Changes
Martin Inc. Names Strandquist as Fastening Solutions Executive
He previously served as CEO of Optimas Solutions.
January 5, 2023