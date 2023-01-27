Tenneco Executive Named Dayco Aftermarket and Belts CEO

Craig Frohock will be responsible for the business' global operations and strategic direction.

Dayco
Jan 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 27 At 1 25 04 Pm

Dayco, a leading engine product and drive systems manufacturer for the automotive, heavy-duty and industrial market segments, announced that Craig Frohock accepted the opportunity to join Dayco Aftermarket and Belts as its new chief executive officer.

Effective January 16, Frohock, reporting directly to the board of Dayco, is responsible for the business unit’s global operational performance and strategic direction.

For the past six years, Frohock has held several senior leadership roles with Tenneco. Most recently, he was the group vice president and general manager of the company’s OE Ride Control business, and prior to that, he served as the group vice president and general manager of its Integrated Supply Chain operations within the global aftermarket business. He also served as group vice president and general manager of the company’s aftermarket Chassis business and the aftermarket Sealing, Engine and Under hood services business.

Prior to joining Tenneco, his career included 19 years at Meritor Inc., where he held positions of increasing responsibilities, including leading the aftermarket business.

Craig earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Master of Business Administration degree from Oakland University.

“I am incredibly excited to join Dayco, a company with a rich history, a great brand and a strong market presence,” Frohock said. “I’m truly humbled by the opportunity to lead such a capable team as the company enters its next chapter.”

